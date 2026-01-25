Why Batman: The Animated Series' Creators Originally Didn't Want To Use Bane

Few comic book villains have had as auspicious a debut as Bane. Created by writers Chuck Dixon & Doug Moench with artist Graham Nolan, Bane was devised as the villain of the "Knightfall." He figuratively and then literally breaks Batman with patient strategy and strength (derived from the super-steroid Venom). Bane came closer to defeating Batman in his first appearance than many older villains ever have. Batman bounced back, though, and Bane's quest to once more break the Bat has turned into an enduring rivalry.

You know who wasn't impressed by Bane and "Knightfall"? The team behind "Batman: The Animated Series," which aired from 1992-1995, overlapping with the publication of "Knightfall." Bane appears in a single self-titled episode of season 2, made after the series' initial 65 episode pick-up. "Bane" episode writer Mitch Brain said, in a 2019 appearance on "Batman: The Animated Podcast" that: "Neither [co-creator Bruce Timm] or I were particularly enamored with [Bane breaking Batman's back], we thought it was pretty stupid."

Bane was only included "under duress," as Timm put it to "Comics Scene" magazine in 1996. That seems to suggest someone higher-up leaned on them to include the shiny new bad guy. "Batman" wasn't free from corporate synergizing, after all; the series existed to tie into the mega-successful Tim Burton "Batman" movie (even including music from composers Danny Elfman and Shirley Walker).

DC wanting to promote Bane also accounts for him making the jump to the "Batman" comics to movies so quickly — though most would prefer to forget his appearance in 1997's "Batman & Robin." Played by Robert Swenson, this Bane was Poison Ivy's (Uma Thurman) henchman and grunted like Boris Karloff in "Frankenstein." Even if Timm and Brian didn't care much for Bane, the "Animated Series" iteration of him was still superior to that.