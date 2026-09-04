Ryan Reynolds' 111-Minute Action Comedy Is Officially Apple TV's Biggest Streaming Hit
Apple TV may not be the biggest streaming service in the game, but it sure doesn't skimp on the star power when it comes to its original movies. Case in point: The streamer's new action comedy flick "Mayday" is fronted by none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, and Kenneth Branagh (whose many accomplishments include a recent trio of Hercule Poirot movies). The unlikely duo has proved to be appealing, it seems, as the film has become an instant hit for Apple.
As of this writing, "Mayday" is currently the number one movie on Apple TV, per FlixPatrol. The movie only just premiered and rocketed right to the top of the charts, which is fairly impressive. It took no time at all. It doesn't hurt that it comes from directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who previously helmed the theatrical hit "Game Night" and the hilarious (and heartfelt) fantasy adventure movie "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
The duo has, evidently, worked their magic once again. As for what their latest cinematic offering is all about? The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
When hotshot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy "Assassin" Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he's toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy's rescue and a bond neither saw coming?
Critics have generally responded kindly to the two-handed adventure, with /Film's Ethan Anderton calling "Mayday" a "'Midnight Run' riff" in which "Ryan Reynolds is sporadically amusing" in his review. Amusing enough to deliver a hit for Apple TV, it seems.
Mayday is an instant streaming hit for Apple TV
The "Mayday" cast also includes "Green Mile" star David Morse and Maria Bakalova, who played Borat's daughter in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" in addition to voicing Cosmo in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
This isn't the first time that Ryan Reynolds has teamed with Apple TV to deliver a streaming hit, either. The actor previously co-starred alongside Will Ferrell in "Spirited," itself a comedic update of "A Christmas Carol." One thing is clear: Be it in a theatrical blockbuster like "Deadpool & Wolverine" or a flashy, expensive, direct-to-streaming affair, audiences really enjoy watching Reynolds do his thing.
To that end, his notorious flop "Green Lantern" is also one of HBO Max's biggest streaming hits right now. While that undoubtedly has more to do with the release of "Lanterns" Season 1, it's still pretty remarkable that a movie nobody ever seems to say anything nice about is topping the HBO Max charts a full 15 years later. Reynolds is a very likable star, and pairing him with a bonafide, incredible actor like Kenneth Branagh in a movie from a pair of truly compelling directors was a recipe for success.
Looking ahead, Reynolds has confirmed that another solo "Deadpool" movie probably won't happen, but he's developing a project involving the character for Marvel Studios, which will likely be a team-up of some sort. What's more, he may yet show up in either this year's "Avengers: Doomsday" or next year's "Avengers: Secret Wars," although that's unconfirmed for the time being.
"Mayday" is streaming now on Apple TV.