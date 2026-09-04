Ryan Reynolds' 111-Minute Action Comedy Is Officially Apple TV's Biggest Streaming Hit

Apple TV may not be the biggest streaming service in the game, but it sure doesn't skimp on the star power when it comes to its original movies. Case in point: The streamer's new action comedy flick "Mayday" is fronted by none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, and Kenneth Branagh (whose many accomplishments include a recent trio of Hercule Poirot movies). The unlikely duo has proved to be appealing, it seems, as the film has become an instant hit for Apple.

As of this writing, "Mayday" is currently the number one movie on Apple TV, per FlixPatrol. The movie only just premiered and rocketed right to the top of the charts, which is fairly impressive. It took no time at all. It doesn't hurt that it comes from directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who previously helmed the theatrical hit "Game Night" and the hilarious (and heartfelt) fantasy adventure movie "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

The duo has, evidently, worked their magic once again. As for what their latest cinematic offering is all about? The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

When hotshot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy "Assassin" Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he's toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy's rescue and a bond neither saw coming?

Critics have generally responded kindly to the two-handed adventure, with /Film's Ethan Anderton calling "Mayday" a "'Midnight Run' riff" in which "Ryan Reynolds is sporadically amusing" in his review. Amusing enough to deliver a hit for Apple TV, it seems.