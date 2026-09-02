Mayday Review: Ryan Reynolds Is Sporadically Amusing In Apple's Cold War Midnight Run Riff

Daley and Goldstein also know how to shoot the action sequences in captivating fashion, their kinetic camera sweeping through every environment in such a way that it gives each action sequence additional life, putting you in the middle of the madness and mayhem. Sometimes it's more subtle, like simply moving with the opening of a drawer or closing of a door. However, that sleekness is too often undercut by the sheen of contemporary visual effects. The movie's expressed love for "Top Gun" doesn't help when its early fighter jet sequences look woefully artificial, especially on the heels of "Top Gun: Maverick." Meanwhile, other large scale action sequences, especially the parade and the mobile nuclear missile launcher chase that follows, just look a little too polished and filled with CG elements to truly replicate the kind of 1980s buddy action comedies that "Mayday" is trying to emulate.

Speaking of which, let's go back to the movie's balance between comedy and action, which feels uneven. There are hilarious moments for sure, including one involving an especially unsettling kid at a welcoming Russian family's dinner table and another involving the awkward silence of Troy, Nikolai, and several other individuals trying to play it cool while being secretive in a closet. But the action always hogs the spotlight. Perhaps the comedy is hurt by the lack of hilarious chemistry between Reynolds and Branagh. They're not downright bad together, but their evolving relationship in the movie feels more contrived than natural.