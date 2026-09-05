Dark Matter Season 2 Makes A Surprising Connection To Another Apple Sci-Fi Show

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Dark Matter" Season 2, Episode 2, "A Perfect World."

If you think the housing market is bad these days, imagine uprooting your entire family and traveling to a whole new alternate reality just to find a place to live. "Dark Matter" may not have any more source material to work from in Season 2, as series creator Blake Crouch is now moving beyond the pages of his original novel of the same name. Yet, it remains as laser-focused as ever, even as Season 2, Episode 2, "A Perfect World," makes a fascinating (if inadvertent) connection to a very different Apple TV sci-fi show.

In retrospect, maybe we should've seen this coming. Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) and his family have gone right back to square one as world-less refugees forced to find a new reality to call their own. This brings them crashing into some less-than-ideal places, including what's essentially a surveillance state that's even more dystopian than our own world already is. Obviously, this is bad news for a family that needs to stay incognito. Not only are other versions of Jason desperate to hunt them down, but there's also the threat of the shady government agent Mitchel MacNamara (Chris Diamantopoulos).

So, where in the multiverse could the Dessens possibly go? Well, how about a world straight out of "For All Mankind?" Okay, so the parallels aren't quite that simple, but the similarities are awfully striking. Like "Dark Matter," this particular streaming series is all about what-ifs — specifically, what if the Soviets beat the United States to the Moon? And while, in that case, it accelerated humanity's advancement into the stars, "Dark Matter" proposes a world where the Moon landing never happened ... and neither did the technological leaps that came with it.