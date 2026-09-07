Before Gilligan's Island, Jim Backus And Alan Hale Jr. Starred In A Western Together

Many of the "Gilligan's Island" cast members worked together on other projects. For instance, Alan Hale Jr. and Jim Backus had a "Gilligan's Island" reunion in a dismal 1979 action comedy that's better left forgotten. Thankfully, their pre-"Gilligan's Island" collaboration, "Advance to the Rear," was much better, even if it has been mostly forgotten.

Like any actors working in the mid-20th Century, Backus and Hale Jr. appeared in a number of Westerns. In 1964, they found themselves together in George Marshall's Western comedy "Advance to the Rear," which debuted just months before the Castaways set sail for the first time on CBS. Marshall had previously overseen 1939's "Destry Rides Again" and contributed a segment to John Wayne's biggest box office hit, "How the West Was Won." He also had a solid background in comedy, having directed Laurel and Hardy during the 1930s before going on to work with Bob Hope, Jerry Lewis, and W. C. Fields.

His 1964 Western comedy was based on Jack Schaefer's 1957 novel "Company of Cowards," which, in turn, was inspired by an article by William Chamberlain chronicling the adventures of "Company Q" during the Civil War. The stories in Chamberlain's article weren't confirmed to be true, but they certainly provided ample inspiration for Schaefer's novel and its film adaptation. As detailed in Chamberlain's article and Schaefer's book, Company Q was essentially a military unit made up of Union Army soldiers who had been court-martialed for cowardice. It gave the disgraced soldiers a chance to redeem themselves, and in "Company of Cowards," we see how the soldiers in question do just that. Marshall's adaptation, however, was more concerned with the humor of the basic premise than anything else.