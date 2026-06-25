John Wayne's Biggest Box Office Hit Spent Over $1 Million On Covered Wagons

Long before Taylor Sheridan gave us the Dutton dynasty's multi-generational frontier story, John Ford, George Marshall, and Henry Hathaway presented the story of the Prescott family. The 1962 epic "How the West Was Won" followed the Prescotts on their westward journey, thereby capturing the history of how manifest destiny played out in microcosm. The film was a big hit, helped in no small part by a cast as epic as the film's scale. That cast included perhaps the most iconic actor of his generation, John Wayne.

The part of General William Tecumseh Sherman wasn't one of Wayne's best roles, simply because it provided him with around three minutes of screen time. But "How the West Was Won" was a prestigious project for the Duke, not only because of the film's grandiose scale but because of the esteemed company in which Wayne found himself. Amassing that kind of ensemble cost Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer a pretty penny, but the studio almost spent as much on something decidedly less glamorous: wagons.

"How the West Was Won" was shot and showcased in Cinerama, an early precursor to the IMAX format that involved capturing scenes on three synchronized cameras and projecting the footage onto a 146-degree curved screen using three similarly synced 35mm projectors. Fittingly, the film boasted a trio of directors, who captured the action across five separate segments charting the experiences of the Prescotts and their descendants from the 1830s to the 1880s.

Who'd have thought that one of the biggest expenses for a film this vast would be wagons. Not to say that an epic about the history of westward expansion wouldn't have considerable wagon requirements, but more than $1 million? According to producer Bernard Smith the film itself cost $14.4 million to make, which means a sizable chunk just went on transport.