The Forgotten Western Epic That Was More Influential Than People Realized

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When you think of classic Westerns, you might think of John Ford's "Stagecoach" or even Raoul Walsh's cutting-edge John Wayne-led "The Big Trail." But the genre had a long history even prior to those 1930s triumphs. During the silent era, one film was particularly influential, yet it doesn't always get the recognition it deserves. Indeed, James Cruze 1923 silent epic "The Covered Wagon" was a truly important entry in the Western oeuvre, but it's rarely acknowledged in popular discourse despite the fact it has a strong claim to being one of the greatest Westerns of all time.

Not only is "The Covered Wagon" frequently cited as the very first Western epic, it was also a bonafide hit in its day. Paramount made the film for almost $800,000, which, as "The Hollywood Story" author Joel W. Finler has noted, made it "the most lavish Western epic ever filmed up to that date." It paid off: "The Covered Wagon" made $3.5 million at the box office and became the second-highest grossing film of the year, just behind Cecil B. DeMille's "The Ten Commandments," which had cost Paramount $1.5 million to bring to fruition.

The film's success and epic scale spawned a slew of similarly epic Westerns, including 1924's "North of '36" and 1925's "The Pony Express." But it influenced the evolution of the Western more generally, and it remains one of the great films of the 1920s.