Lanterns Episode 4 Teases The Arrival Of A Major Green Lantern Villain (But There's A Catch)

"Lanterns" Episode 4 introduces a character by the name of Hector Hammond, a name that should be familiar to any Green Lantern fan. But the show quickly switches things up by revealing the character to be someone else entirely — which raises the question of what on earth the writers are trying to do with this latest fake-out.

"Lanterns" is a "True Detective" meets "Watchmen" style crime drama that, by keeping things focused on John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and their backstories, has delivered on its promise of a grounded superhero outing. But the show hasn't avoided the more fantastical elements of its source material altogether. In Episode 2, we saw Hal fly to a space prison where his former mentor Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) is being held, and there's been plenty of Power Ring action. Now, the show has gone back to the comics to give us its take on one of Green Lantern's best-known villains. Well ... sort of.

Hector Hammond first appeared in "Green Lantern" (Vol. 2) #5 back in April 1961. Created by John Broome and Gil Kane, the character was a human who stumbled upon a meteor which gave him genius-level intelligence, psychic powers, and a gigantic head. Since then, the character has remained a part of the DC comic book universe, reappearing in multiple Green Lantern stories and even facing off against Superman. Peter Sarsgaard played the villain in the notorious 2011 "Green Lantern" movie, and now Hammond is back on-screen, this time played by Jason Manuel Olazábal ("Dexter").

At least, that's how it appeared. But "Lanterns" Episode 4 seems to be toying with fans, as it turns out Olazábal's version of the character is actually an engineering student by the name of Hector Gutierrez.