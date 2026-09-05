Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise Headlined A Bleak '50s Western That Every Genre Fan Has To Watch

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The 1950s and 60s were the era of the classic TV Western and a last hurrah for the traditional Western movie prior to the revisionist era's arrival. As such, if you were a working actor at the time, chances are your filmography was filled with Old West adventures. That was certainly the case for "Gilligan's Island" star Tina Louise, who, prior to playing Ginger Grant on the beloved CBS sitcom, teamed up with Robert Ryan and Burl Ives for the grim Western "Day of the Outlaw."

The 1959 feature was Andre de Toth's final Western film. The Hungarian-born filmmaker moved to the United States via England in 1942, and he remains best known for directing the 1953 3D feature "House of Wax." But he also made his name with multiple films noir and Westerns, working with some of the best Western actors of all time. He directed Joel McCrea in "Ramrod," Gary Cooper in "Springfield Rifle," and Kirk Douglas in "The Indian Fighter." De Toth also worked extensively with Randolph Scott on six Westerns and even lent his talent to small screen oaters (an industry nickname for "Westerns"), directing episodes of James Garner's "Maverick" and Sam Peckinpah's short-lived attempt to make an adult Western series, "The Westerner."

By the end of the 50s, then, de Toth was a well-established Hollywood director with several classics to his name. With "Day of the Outlaw," he delivered one of his most interesting and most underrated Westerns: A film he described (via TCM) as "a story of tension and fear, survival in a prison of snow." As such, after Tina Louise was cast as the love interest and arrived in Oregon for filming, she found herself about as far from the secluded tropical environs of Gilligan's Isle as she could possible get.