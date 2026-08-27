Before Gilligan's Island, Tina Louise Headlined A War Movie With A Future Silver Screen Legend

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Byron Haskin's 1961 war drama "Armored Command" is largely forgotten these days, and only notable for its cast. This, despite an intriguing premise and a surprisingly dark tone. In the film, Tina Louise, three years out from "Gilligan's Island," plays a German spy during World War II who has been sent to infiltrate an American tank unit to get information about troop movements. It's clearly inspired by the real-life Mata Hari story, at least in certain vague elements. Her character, named Alexandra, is deliberately shot in the arm by her superiors and then sent over to the Americans, where they can nurse her back to health, allowing her more time to get sympathy and information from them.

Howard Keel plays the lead character, Colonel Devlin, and it's unusual that Keel, best known for his singing voice, should be cast in a role where he doesn't sing. Earl Holliman plays a character named Mike who discovers Alexandra, and it will be the two of them who develop the most chemistry. He's listed low in the credits, but a young Burt Reynolds also appears in "Armored Command" as an American soldier named Skee. His role is small, and most certainly unsavory. He ends up sexually assaulting Alexandra. Alexandra, however, will be able to get her revenge on him before the end of the movie. It's unusual that the filmmakers of an American war thriller made the Nazi spy sympathetic and the American soldier the attacker.

This was only Burt Reynolds' second feature film after "Angel Baby" from the same year, although it was preceded by Reynolds' big break on TV, appearing in 20 episodes of the notable TV series "Riverboat."