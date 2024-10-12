What Happened To Tina Louise After Gilligan's Island?
Prior to "Gilligan's Island" in 1964, Tina Louise was already a long-working actress. Indeed, Louise worked her first modeling gig at the age of two, appearing in an ad campaign for her father's candy store. In high school, she started studying acting, and landed her first professional gig in 1956, appearing in an episode of the TV series "Studio One." She made her feature film debut in Anthony Mann's celebrated drama "God's Little Acre," in which Louise played Griselda, the wife of a character played by Jack Lord. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.
Louise went on to star in other high-profile film projects, including Michael Curtiz's "The Hangman," and the 1960 Italian historical epic "The Siege of Syracuse," in which she played three different roles. Louise also played the poet Sappho in a film called "The Warrior Empress." In 1964, she appeared in a film called "For Those Who Think Young," which also starred her future "Gilligan's Island" co-star Bob Denver, so the two knew each other when "Gilligan" creator Sherwood Schwarz cast them.
The ensuing three seasons of "Gilligan's Island" put Louise and her six co-stars on the map, and it has since become one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Even though critics notoriously hated the show, it remained a hit, with success that stretched into many years of reruns. Louise, as we all know, played Ginger Grant, the comely and ambitious movie star who adapted to life on a desert island with fashion and glamour.
When "Gilligan's Island" was canceled in 1967, Louise moved on to other projects. She continued to work for many years, having appeared in a film as recently as 2019. At the age of 90, Louise is the only member of the "Gilligan's Island" cast still alive.
Tina Louise didn't hate Gilligan's Island
Thanks to the popularity of "Gilligan's Island" reruns, the series would eventually return several times in several different iterations. In 1978, 1979, and 1981, the original cast was reassembled for three high-profile TV movies, and some deep-cut TV fans may remember watching the animated shows "The New Adventures of Gilligan" in 1974 or "Gilligan's Planet" in 1982.
Louise, however, was noticeably absent from all of these projects. Jane Webb, Judith Baldwin, Constance Forslund, and Dawn Wells all had a turn at playing Ginger Grant after 1967. Louise also didn't make appearances at conventions or other similar fan events, leading many to assume that she hated "Gilligan's Island" and didn't want anything to do with the series anymore. As it so happens, Louise loved working on "Gilligan's Island," and had nothing but affection for Ginger. She didn't return for reunions and the like because, well, she was busy with other projects.
Indeed, throughout the 1970s, Louise remained a TV staple, appearing in hit shows like "Bonanza," "Ironside," "Mannix," and "Kojak." She was in two episodes of "CHiPs," and a series regular in the 1984 soap opera "Rituals." She also turned up on the soaps "Santa Barbara" and "All My Children" as well as "Simon & Simon," "Married... with Children," and "Roseanne." Louise, it seems, wasn't hurting for work, and felt no need to return for any "Gilligan's" spinoffs.
In film and TV movies, Louise also continued to work, appearing in the Matt Helm film "The Wrecking Crew," the sci-fi freakout "The Stepford Wives," and the made-for-TV sequel "Whatever Happened to Rosemary's Baby?" She appeared in high-profile comedies like "O.C. and Stiggs" and zero-budget schlock like "Hell Riders." Her film career continued apace. In 1991, she was in the Brad Pitt film "Johnny Suede," and in 1997, she appeared in Stephan Elliott's whirligig comedy "Welcome to Woop Woop."
Most recently, Louise acted in the 2014 werewolf film "Late Phases" and the 2019 film "Tapestry."
Louise, now 90, seems to have retired, although one might want to keep an eye out, just in case she's still active. Her career will continue for as long as she wants.