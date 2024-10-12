What Happened To Tina Louise After Gilligan's Island?

Prior to "Gilligan's Island" in 1964, Tina Louise was already a long-working actress. Indeed, Louise worked her first modeling gig at the age of two, appearing in an ad campaign for her father's candy store. In high school, she started studying acting, and landed her first professional gig in 1956, appearing in an episode of the TV series "Studio One." She made her feature film debut in Anthony Mann's celebrated drama "God's Little Acre," in which Louise played Griselda, the wife of a character played by Jack Lord. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Louise went on to star in other high-profile film projects, including Michael Curtiz's "The Hangman," and the 1960 Italian historical epic "The Siege of Syracuse," in which she played three different roles. Louise also played the poet Sappho in a film called "The Warrior Empress." In 1964, she appeared in a film called "For Those Who Think Young," which also starred her future "Gilligan's Island" co-star Bob Denver, so the two knew each other when "Gilligan" creator Sherwood Schwarz cast them.

The ensuing three seasons of "Gilligan's Island" put Louise and her six co-stars on the map, and it has since become one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Even though critics notoriously hated the show, it remained a hit, with success that stretched into many years of reruns. Louise, as we all know, played Ginger Grant, the comely and ambitious movie star who adapted to life on a desert island with fashion and glamour.

When "Gilligan's Island" was canceled in 1967, Louise moved on to other projects. She continued to work for many years, having appeared in a film as recently as 2019. At the age of 90, Louise is the only member of the "Gilligan's Island" cast still alive.