War Of The Worlds' Unauthorized Sci-Fi Sequel Book Cast Thomas Edison As Its Hero

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H.G. Wells' sci-fi novel "The War of the Worlds" was first published in 1898, and it was clearly meant as a commentary on the horrors of British colonialism. A great 2018 essay in the pages of JSTOR notes that Wells' Martians are clearly a metaphor for the British occupation of Tasmania, while the humans, like the real-world Tasmanians, are dependent on guerrilla tactics to fight them off. "War of the Worlds" ends with the Martians dying of Earthborn pathogens, lacking the immunity to fight them off. There is a lot of destruction and despair. The colonizers are conquered, but the natives are left to rebuild. All we humans can do is learn from the fallen Martian tech and hope more Martians don't come.

Wells' book is, of course, a seminal work of science fiction, and helped codify the genre. The story has been successfully adapted multiple times into other media, most famously by Orson Welles in 1938, who made one of the medium's most famous radio dramas. One might also be familiar with Byron Haskin's 1953 film version, a colorful horror movie of the highest order. Steven Spielberg famously made a "War of the Worlds" in 2005, commenting on post-9/11 panic, and the worst movie of 2025 was an Amazon-commercial-inflected rendition of Wells' work. And these are only a small smattering of the follow-ups, movies, TV shows, and radio dramas that have been derived from "The War of the Worlds" in the last 128 years.

A "Worlds" spinoff you may not be cognizant of, however, is an unauthorized sequel novel, published almost immediately after Wells' original, which featured Thomas Edison as its hero. It was called "Edison's Conquest of Mars," and it featured the famed inventor (still alive at the time) traveling to Mars to counter-invade.