Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Finally Pays Off Season 1's Biggest Tease

Shields up! This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 7, "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass."

The steadfast crew of the USS Enterprise have survived countless dangers and cosmic oddities before, but none could have prepared them for what the latest hour of "Strange New Worlds" has in store for them: a soap opera episode. As both we and a groggy Captain Pike (Anson Mount) soon learn, this latest genre-jumping gimmick comes courtesy of the ever-meddlesome Trelane (Rhys Darby). Of course, this is the same trickster we learned was actually part of the Q Continuum back in Season 3 and no less than the (implied) son of Q himself, played by the great John De Lancie. But his return isn't even the one that's bound to get tongues wagging. Instead, that honor goes to a certain pointy-eared villain we've been thinking about ever since Season 1.

You remember our old pal Sybok, don't you? Back in the "Strange New Worlds" episode "The Serene Squall," Ethan Peck's Spock thwarts an attempt to free his estranged half brother from rehabilitation — a consequence of Sybok's choice to spurn logic and embrace the notably un-Vulcan-like worldview of chaos and mischief. At the end of the episode, we actually glimpse Sybok from behind, but this tease mostly left fans wondering when he'd pop up again.

That finally happens in Season 4, Episode 7. As we know from the "Star Trek" movies, Sybok is destined to plague Spock as the main antagonist in 1989's "The Final Frontier," played by Laurence Luckinbill. Here, however, Sybok undergoes a bit of a makeover befitting the episode's stylistic approach. Played by Peck in a gloriously silly wig and a chest-baring shirt, Spock's half brother is back and as ridiculous as ever ... sort of.