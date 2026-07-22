Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Review: A Grab Bag Of Sci-Fi Delights

The beauty of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has always been that the series, above all else, recognizes that "Star Trek" means something different to each fan. Poll a dozen Trekkies about their favorite element of the franchise and get a dozen different answers. Some gravitate toward the hard science fiction. Some appreciate the action, adventure, and general sense of derring-do. Some talk about the characters, and their dynamics and relationships, as if they're real people. And yes, it's hard to appreciate "Trek" without an appreciative nod toward its silliest episodes and most ridiculous elements.

"Strange New Worlds" wears the chaos of "Star Trek" as a badge of honor. That hasn't changed in Season 4, which sees the series rebounding from a weak Season 3 finale by doubling down on doing what it's good at: Trying to be everything for every flavor of fan.

The six episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 provided to press for review are, in turn, action-packed and thoughtful, deadly serious and goofy, subversive and sincere, boundary-pushing and as comfortable as your favorite pair of slippers. Not every episode is a total success (and those different flavors of fan will react differently to each of them, one imagines), but each wild swing is always appreciated. Few shows go as hard as "Strange New Worlds" on the "here's something you haven't seen before" front.