Why Avengers: Doomsday Was Filmed Without A Finished Script, According To The Directors

In 2025, James Gunn revealed his theory as to why the film industry was dying: "People are making movies without a finished screenplay." It wasn't hard to figure out which "people" he was referring to. His comments came at a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe's standing as the dominant player in the movie world was looking more precarious than ever. But Gunn's opinion doesn't seem to have affected the way Marvel Studios approaches its films. At least not in the case of "Avengers: Doomsday" directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have now told AP News that they still view their script as a "living organism" that can change at any time, especially during filming.

During an interview with the outlet, Joe Russo justified his and his brother's fluid approach to the screenplay. "We're improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors," he said. "We like to see what the actors bring to the characters, and sometimes you don't get the actors until a few days or few weeks before you shoot them. And a lot of the time, that's when the magic happens."

When you're working with some of the biggest names in the industry on a team-up movie packed with characters, the schedule is guaranteed to be much more chaotic and unpredictable than when you're shooting a more traditional film. In that sense, it's entirely understandable that the Russos would reserve the right to adapt the script based on their interactions with, and the thoughts of, actors who are popping in and out of production as it goes on. What's more, you can hardly fault the directing duo given how big their previous films have been. "Avengers: Endgame" shattered box office records in 2019 and remains the second highest-grossing film of all time. But still...