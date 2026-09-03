Why Dr. Chivers From Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Looks So Familiar

In "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, Episode 7, "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass," Captain Pike (Anson Mount) wakes up in sickbay with a comically large bandage on his head. He notices that the lighting is hazy and finds that Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) are speaking in a strange, halting fashion. He can even hear musical cues in his head. Pike realizes pretty quickly that reality has somehow warped and that life aboard the USS Enterprise has come to resemble a soap opera.

This is nothing unusual for Pike. Earlier in Season 4, he and his crew were transformed into puppets in an episode with the perfect director for the occasion, no less. Likewise, "Strange New Worlds" Season 1 saw Pike and Co. turn into fairy tale characters at one point. So, when he hears the music playing in his head, he doesn't hesitate to ask, "Are we in a musical again?" Zany, reality-bending genre shifts are de rigueur for Pike by now.

As such, Pike is ordered to see the Enterprise's counselor, Dr. Chivers, a character who hasn't appeared on "Strange New Worlds" prior to this episode. When Dr. Chivers enters her office, soap opera fans the world over might wiggle in delight, as she is played by none other than Deidre Hall, the Emmy-nominated star of "Days of Our Lives." Hall, of course, began playing the role of Dr. Marlena Evans way back in 1976 and has continued to play the part, on and off, up until the present. By now, she's been in over 5,000 episodes of the celebrated soap, which is a remarkable feat no matter how you choose to look at it.