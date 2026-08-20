Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4's Big Puppet Episode Has The Perfect Director

While the Enterprise crew are never referred to as Muppets-with-an-M in "A Level 5 Transporter Accident" (the "Muppets" brand being trademarked and all), the puppets were designed by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. They thus bear the distinctive Muppet look. You could put the puppet Captain Pike (Anson Mount) right next to Kermit the Frog and he wouldn't look out of place.

"Fraggle Rock" was a later creation of Jim Henson's, debuting in 1983 and running for four seasons. Henson's intent with the show was to teach children the value of empathy and diversity — not far off from Gene Roddenberry's goals with "Star Trek," actually. The denizens of Fraggle Rock may not be quite as famous as the Muppets (then again, who is?) but the show maintains a strong legacy, hence that 2022 revival (which /Film personally interviewed the Fraggles about).

Jordan Canning's experience directing both the Fraggles and the Enterprise crew helps her merge those two styles in this episode. The action is driven not just by the puppet crisis, but by Orion pirates who show up to steal the Enterprise with the crew unable to resist. The Starfleet crew has to adapt their fighting style to their new fleece-and-rubber bodies.

Pike can't push the Orion captain (Rachael Harris) out of his captain's chair, so he has Spock throw him in a fastball special, like a slow-motion, low-impact version of when the X-Men's Colossus throws Wolverine. Even the action of "A Level 5 Transporter Accident" underline the absurdity — there's no getting around the fact that the Starfleet officers fighting the Orions are all puppets. For that kind of scene, the only director "Strange New Worlds" could call was Jordan Canning.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is streaming on Paramount+.