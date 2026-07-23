Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Revealed What Killed The Dinosaurs

The following contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 Episode 1 "Valles Marineris."

"Star Trek" has done many, many episodes involving time travel, but never before has the starship Enterprise gone back to the time of the dinosaurs. After all, no "Star Trek" series would've had the budget to render dinosaurs convincingly ... until now. The trailer for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 showed a T-Rex roaring, and I have good news: This was from the season premiere!

The Enterprise is caught in an "interstellar squall" that seemingly throws them into a distant solar system. Una (Rebecca Romijn), La'an (Christina Chong), and Ortegas (Melissa Navia) go down to one of the system's planets, and discover a large animal in their path, hidden behind trees. Then, the crew learns they're actually 65 million years in the past. The planet the away team landed on is prehistoric Earth, and the beast reveals itself to be a T-Rex.

It also turns out dinosaurs aren't the only life in the system. The Enterprise encounters a crew of Martians, who have an advanced civilization that there's no trace of in the 23rd century. In this ancient past, there also used to be another planet between Mars and Jupiter, and its insectoid inhabitants are waging war on the Martians. So, the Martians steal an antimatter cell from the Enterprise and destroy this fifth planet. We then see one enormous piece of planetary debris become the Chicxulub impactor, one of the largest asteroids to ever hit Earth, which caused the dinosaurs' mass extinction.

Captain Pike (Anson Mount) considers stopping the Martians, but at the last moment, he holds back and does nothing. After all, in the present there is no Martian race, and no planet between Mars and Jupiter.