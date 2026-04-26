Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Encounters Dinosaurs In First Season 4 Teaser
Welcome ... to Jurassic Planet. That's just one of the adventures we're offered a glimpse of in the first teaser trailer for "Strange New Worlds" Season 4, which debuted at CCXP Mexico. One of the most popular shows in an otherwise divisive era of the "Star Trek" franchise, "Strange New Worlds" serves as a prequel to " The Original Series" and centers on Captain Kirk's predecessor and mentor, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).
One of the keys to the show's success is that it went back to basics. Though it still has an overarching strain of the serialized storytelling that's become standard in television, "Strange New Worlds" also leans into the old-school episodic format with self-contained stories. Even the name of the show is a reminder of the Enterprise's exciting core mission: "To explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no man has gone before!"
Apparently, at least one of those strange new worlds has dinosaurs on it. Unless, of course, the Enterprise crew are heading into some time travel hijinks and the dino-planet is actually Earth. We'll find out in just a few months, as the teaser trailer also revealed that Season 4 will debut on July 23.
Yee-haw! Strange New Worlds is going to the Wild Wild Space West
If dinosaurs don't tickle your fancy, don't worry: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 has cowboys too! As briefly glimpsed in the trailer, and shown in more detail in new promotional stills, the first episode of the season will find Captain Pike, La'an Noonien-Sing (Christina Chong), and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) donning tasselled leathers and broad-brimmed hats to ride across the plains of a planet with strange, semi-floating rock structures.
This will be the penultimate season of "Strange New Worlds," but the show has the benefit of a great deal of forewarning to wrap up its story. It was announced even before Season 3 began that the show would be ending with its fifth season. Perhaps that's why there's an increasing prominence of "Star Trek: The Original Series" characters like James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) and Scotty (Montgomery Quinn) in this teaser trailer, as the show prepares for the passing of the torch.
Season 5 of "Strange New Worlds" wrapped filming several months ago, so the final adventures are already in the can.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 premieres July 23, 2026, on Paramount+.