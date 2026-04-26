Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Encounters Dinosaurs In First Season 4 Teaser

Welcome ... to Jurassic Planet. That's just one of the adventures we're offered a glimpse of in the first teaser trailer for "Strange New Worlds" Season 4, which debuted at CCXP Mexico. One of the most popular shows in an otherwise divisive era of the "Star Trek" franchise, "Strange New Worlds" serves as a prequel to " The Original Series" and centers on Captain Kirk's predecessor and mentor, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

One of the keys to the show's success is that it went back to basics. Though it still has an overarching strain of the serialized storytelling that's become standard in television, "Strange New Worlds" also leans into the old-school episodic format with self-contained stories. Even the name of the show is a reminder of the Enterprise's exciting core mission: "To explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no man has gone before!"

Apparently, at least one of those strange new worlds has dinosaurs on it. Unless, of course, the Enterprise crew are heading into some time travel hijinks and the dino-planet is actually Earth. We'll find out in just a few months, as the teaser trailer also revealed that Season 4 will debut on July 23.