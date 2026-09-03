5 Years Ago Today: One Of The Best Superhero Movies Of The 2020s Was Released In Theaters

In the 2010s, superhero movies experienced a true boom, the likes of which few genres have ever seen before. The Marvel Cinematic Universe absolutely dominated the pop culture landscape, with 2012's "The Avengers" redefining blockbuster filmmaking. However, the 2020s have been more of an up and down ride for the genre, with at least as many misses as hits. But five years ago, Marvel Studios proved it still had the goods with one of the best superhero movies of the 2020s thus far.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" was something of a watershed moment for the MCU when it debuted on September 3, 2021. For one, it finally gave the franchise an Asian-American superhero in a lead movie role. "Shang-Chi" also exceeded expectations at the box office at a particularly difficult time, as theaters were still getting back on their feet after the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns. Back then, it was woefully unclear what the future was going to look like. But more important than any of that, Cretton and Marvel Studios delivered a very satisfying and unique comic book adaptation.

The movie centers on Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Tony Leung plays Shang-Chi's father, the head of the Ten Rings organization, who is also (spoilers) revealed to be the real Mandarin. This came after the "fake" Mandarin/Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) reveal in "Iron Man 3."

More than just a fan-pleasing retcon, though, what Cretton delivered was a meaningful story about self-discovery and family with a healthy dose of ass-kicking action to boot. The film's much-discussed scaffolding fight alone remains one of the most impressive, grounded fight scenes in MCU history.