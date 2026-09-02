How Spider-Man's Betty Brant Actress Really Feels About Being Left Out Of Brand New Day
To say that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been successful would be an insulting understatement, in light of what the movie has accomplished. Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, quite literally, one of the most successful movies of all time. "Brand New Day" became the eighth movie to pass the $2 billion milestone at the box office, now standing as the third-biggest movie ever. So, how does Angourie Rice feel about missing out on the action?
During a recent interview on "Collider Ladies Night," Rice, who played Peter Parker's high school associate Betty Brant in the previous "Spider-Man" trilogy, addressed her absence from "Brand New Day." Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Rice is taking it too hard. As she sees it, Betty didn't have a logical place within the story. Here's what she had to say about it:
"I don't think it was like part of the story. Like, everybody forgets and then, you know, he's on his new journey now ... I think that's meaningful for the story, too. You know, you watch this character grow from high school, and he's not in high school anymore, and I think it's like — it's a new era."
It's a new era indeed. Rice was one of the supporting characters in Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" alongside Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), and others. But that was when Holland's Peter Parker was a high school kid. That was then, this is now. Peter has moved on, as has the world. Rather crucially, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" erased Peter from everyone's memory, thanks to a spell cast by Doctor Strange. Betty, just like everyone else, doesn't even remember him.
Betty Brant didn't have a logical role to play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Not only does Betty Brant not remember who Peter Parker is, but "Brand New Day" establishes a sizable time jump, with Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds making their way through college. Most people who are friends in high school don't stay friends during that period of time, as sad as that may be. So, even if Betty still knew Peter, there's a chance they would have grown apart anyway.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" had a lot of Marvel cameos, but they had one thing in common: they came with purpose. Had Betty appeared in the movie at all, it would have been a cameo at best, and one that probably wouldn't have served the movie very well. Angourie Rice already had a pretty reduced role in "No Way Home." That's not to say she couldn't return down the line, but at least for now, it made sense to move away from that character.
Speaking further in that same interview, Rice explained what she thinks Betty is up to these days. After serving as an unpaid intern at the Daily Bugle and running its TikTok account, she believes Betty is off somewhere being a respected journalist. As she explained:
"I don't know. She's probably practicing ethical journalism and, you know, doing it in style. I like to think she's got a good job somewhere and, you know, doing something worthwhile. Meaningful."
Rice is staying busy outside of the MCU. She's currently starring in "Finding Emily" after a run on the TV series "The Last Thing He Told Me."
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is in theaters now.