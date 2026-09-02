How Spider-Man's Betty Brant Actress Really Feels About Being Left Out Of Brand New Day

To say that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been successful would be an insulting understatement, in light of what the movie has accomplished. Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, quite literally, one of the most successful movies of all time. "Brand New Day" became the eighth movie to pass the $2 billion milestone at the box office, now standing as the third-biggest movie ever. So, how does Angourie Rice feel about missing out on the action?

During a recent interview on "Collider Ladies Night," Rice, who played Peter Parker's high school associate Betty Brant in the previous "Spider-Man" trilogy, addressed her absence from "Brand New Day." Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Rice is taking it too hard. As she sees it, Betty didn't have a logical place within the story. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I don't think it was like part of the story. Like, everybody forgets and then, you know, he's on his new journey now ... I think that's meaningful for the story, too. You know, you watch this character grow from high school, and he's not in high school anymore, and I think it's like — it's a new era."

It's a new era indeed. Rice was one of the supporting characters in Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" alongside Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), and others. But that was when Holland's Peter Parker was a high school kid. That was then, this is now. Peter has moved on, as has the world. Rather crucially, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" erased Peter from everyone's memory, thanks to a spell cast by Doctor Strange. Betty, just like everyone else, doesn't even remember him.