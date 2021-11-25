Watch Out, Spider-Man! The Daily Bugle Now Has A TikTok Account & Unpaid Interns

In "Spider-Man: Far from Home" there was a memorable subplot featuring Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), who became overnight soulmates with Spidey's "man in the chair," Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), on the plane to Venice. As Ned explains in the airport, though, following their trip, "Men and women grow apart." If you thought Betty was sitting around crying over her break-up with him, however, you've got another thing coming.

It seems that Betty, true to her nature as the co-anchor of Midtown News and a high schooler playing the ever-mature adult, has been busy and career-focused between movies. She's already secured her "first real job:" an internship at The Daily Bugle. It's news to her that this internship is unpaid, but hey, everyone's got to start somewhere ... even if it's at a dubious web news outlet with "fair, balanced," Fox News-esque coverage.

Now (via The Direct), Betty is on TikTok, and so is editor J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). The Daily Bugle has launched an official TikTok account, which is in-universe with the upcoming sequel, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Betty explains, she'll be running the account, which has already posted a couple of other short-form videos, with the next one offering the social media-savvy meme riff, "Tell us you hate Spider-Man without telling us you hate Spider-Man. We'll go first." Betty comes to Peter Parker's defense, saying he saved her life, at which point Jameson interrupts her broadcast to remind us that he still considers Spider-Man a "Spider-Menace."