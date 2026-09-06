After The Twilight Zone, Rod Serling Created A Short-Lived Western Series That Deserved More

In 1965, some of the best Western TV shows of all time were in their prime, including "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke." Elsewhere, Chuck Connors' "The Riflemen" had wrapped up two years prior, and Clint Eastwood was becoming a star on "Rawhide," all while James Drury kept things in order at the Shiloh Ranch on "The Virginian." But none of these series represented a realistic depiction of the 19th Century Western frontier. "The Loner" was Rod Serling's attempt to provide just that.

It starred Lloyd Bridges as William Colton, an ex-Union Army captain who, following the conclusion of the Civil War, sets out on a westward journey. On his travels, Colton encounters multiple colorful characters and predictably finds himself at the center of many a debacle. But unlike other shows of the time, which typically included some sort of moral lesson and wrapped up each episode with a satisfyingly neat conclusion, "The Loner" was essentially a human drama set in the Old West.

It was also clearly an extension of the sentiment Serling expressed in his introduction to the "Twilight Zone" episode "Showdown with Rance McGrew," in which he says, "If there are any television sets up in cowboy heaven and any one of these rough-and-wooly nail-eaters could see with what careless abandon their names and exploits are being bandied about, they're very likely turning over in their graves." In other words, "The Loner" was Serling's attempt to do right by the rough-and-wooly types.

Oddly enough, however, Serling wasn't actually interested in the brutality of the frontier. In September 1963, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times (via Newspapers.com) reported that production on "The Loner" had been "halted" after 15 episodes because "he refused to put more violence into it."