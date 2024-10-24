Rod Serling Made A Horror Anthology Series After The Twilight Zone

To this day, Rod Serling's sci-fi anthology series "The Twilight Zone" regularly tops lists of the best TV shows of all time. Serling, and a team of some of the best sci-fi authors of the 1950s and 1960s, conceived of 156 miniature morality stories, usually with a supernatural bent, and in so doing changed the very face of television. Sci-fi and horror were considered more commercially viable, inspiring a new slew of imitators and a shift in the public's attention. Serling also introduced a unique form of storytelling efficiency with "The Twilight Zone," proving that an entire, closed morality fable could be wrapped up in a mere 25 minutes (or 51 minutes in the show's fourth season). Serling was also careful to explicitly state a moral in every episode, making "The Twilight Zone" a fantastic social commentary.

"The Twilight Zone" ran from 1959 to 1964, running 156 episodes over five seasons. The series entered syndication, and generations of kids were able to re-watch older episodes well into the 1990s. Certain TV stations around the United States even hosted annual "Twilight Zone" marathons on Thanksgiving Day, making Serling's series an institution. To this day, young people can speak of a creature on the wing of a plane or the fact that "To Serve Man" is a cookbook.

After "The Twilight Zone," Serling stumbled to make another hit. He created a short-lived Western called "The Loner" in 1965, but it only lasted one season. In 1969, Serling wrote an international riff on "A Christmas Carol" called "A Carol for Another Christmas" starring Peter Sellers. That same year, Serling hosted the game show "Liar's Club," which he left after 21 episodes.

Serling's grand return to anthology horror is well-remembered by fans but experienced a notoriously troubled production. Many fans of classic TV will be able to tell you all about "Night Gallery," which debuted in 1969.