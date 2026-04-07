Before The Twilight Zone, Rod Serling Wrote A Western That Deserves More Love

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Rod Serling's writing career began long before he created his hit anthology series "The Twilight Zone" in 1959. One can read all about Serling's story in Nicholas Parisi's biography, "Rod Serling: His Life, Work, and Imagination." Serling served in World War II, fighting in Japan, an experience that left him with deep psychological wounds and a trick knee that bothered him for the rest of his life. Serling always had an interest in radio and writing for the medium, and dipped into his college radio station from time to time before the war. After the war, he started going to radio stations as part of his post-war recovery theater classes.

Serling wrote scripts for radio shows for years before pivoting to television, right when the medium was new. He contributed stories to shows like "Kraft Television Theater" and "Playhouse 90" in the early-to-mid 1950s, and even started writing a few movies. Prior to the creation of "The Twilight Zone," serling was credited on three feature films, including the Van Heflin business drama "Patterns," the war picture "The Rack," and the intense Western "Saddle the Wind," released in 1958.

"Saddle the Wind" starred Robert Taylor as Steve Sinclair, a former gunfighter who once fought for the Confederacy. He's shown to be a hero of the local community who only wants to live in peace. As we know from myriad Westerns, "just wants to live in peace" is a predictor that a violent shadowy figure is about to arise from their past. In this case, it's Steve's violent brother, Tony (John Cassavetes), who aims to be a star gunfighter himself someday. Naturally, Steve and Tony will eventually come to violently butt heads.