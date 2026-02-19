The Twilight Zone Creator Rod Serling Was A George Lucas Fan Years Before Star Wars

After the success of "The Twilight Zone" in the late 1950s and early '60s, creator Rod Serling became something of a celebrity on the lecture circuit. As such, one can easily find insightful older interviews where he comments on the then modern state of television, society itself, or exciting trends he saw in the sci-fi genre. For example, in one interview in 1970, Serling expressed his frustrations with "Star Trek: The Original Series." In a separate interview recorded in 1968, he was similarly critical towards noncommittal TV documentaries and talked about his outrage at institutionalized racism. Indeed, by appearing on camera in ”The Twilight Zone," he was able to cement his status as not just as a writer but also as a full-bore TV personality.

In May of 1971, Serling gave a lecture at UCLA and talked about his career, the craft of writing, the history (and cancellation) of "The Twilight Zone," and the over-commercialization of then modern TV. In an amusing aside, he even discussed watching Henry Kostur's 1953 Biblical epic "The Robe" on television and becoming confused. "There is a certain somber quality to the story of the crucifixion," he noted, "and the first time this thing is on the air, every 11 minutes, I don't have any idea who's being crucified, Christ or Arthur Godfrey. Because Arthur Godfrey is on the screen condescendingly patting some little kid's head, selling some s*** called Axion." Remember those Axion commercials?

During his UCLA appearance, Serling was asked why science fiction seemed to be flagging in popularity. "Star Trek," the interviewer points out, was the last good sci-fi show, and it had gone off the air two years earlier. Serling countered that sci-fi was doing fine, as proven by the success of director George Lucas' then new film "THX 1138."