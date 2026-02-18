The Twilight Zone Creator Rod Serling Didn't Mince Words About Star Trek

Rod Serling's anthology series "The Twilight Zone" originally aired on CBS for five seasons and 156 episodes from 1959 to 1964. Thanks to some sweet syndication deals, however, the show was rerun frequently well into the 1980s. There are now several iterations of "The Twilight Zone" spanning film and television, and the property remains an essential piece of pop culture. Movie and TV fans aren't fully educated until they've seen multiple episodes of the original "Twilight Zone."

By comparison, Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi series "Star Trek" aired on CBS for three seasons and 79 episodes from 1966 to 1969 before it, too, landed a sweet syndication deal that to it being rerun well into the '80s. It similarly spawned numerous spin-offs (with new "Star Trek" shows being made to this day) and remains a noted pivot point in pop culture history. Once again, movie and TV fans aren't fully educated until they're familiarized themselves with Roddenberry's creation.

However, while the original "Star Trek" and "The Twilight Zone" TV shows have many mutual fans, the pair are notably different. "The Twilight Zone," because it is an anthology series, plays a little more fast and loose with its themes. Its episodes explore everything from the supernatural to technology, with most of them focusing on a tragic flaw in the human spirit that's exploited by the ironic gods of the Zone itself. "Star Trek," meanwhile, is more traditionally scripted and focuses exclusively on sci-fi scenarios.

Serling, as it so happens, wasn't a huge fan of "Star Trek." He admitted as much in a 1970 interview with James Gunn (the TV personality and author/academic, not the filmmaker you're thinking of), declaring that the original "Star Trek" TV series, while displaying fits of ingenuity, was inconsistent. And he had a point; many Trekkies would agree.