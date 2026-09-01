Why Practical Magic 2 Replaced Evan Rachel Wood With Joey King

The Owens sisters taught us to "always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever you can," but unfortunately these enchanting rules for life don't include "bringing back all of the original cast for a legacy sequel." 1998's "Practical Magic" is a beloved cult hit that frequently finds new audiences on streaming platforms, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, two sisters from a magical family who have mostly abandoned their witchy ways and throw themselves into learning hard magic after a terrible tragedy. Nearly 30 years later, "Practical Magic" is returning with a sequel set 25 years after the events of the first film, with Bullock and Kidman returning in addition to Stockard Channing as Frances Owens and Dianne Wiest as Bridget "Jet" Owens, the women's eccentric aunts.

In the first film, we also meet Sally's two daughters, Kylie and Antonia, played by Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip, respectively. The latter left the Hollywood spotlight after a few years as a child actor, but the former is very much still active in the industry. However, in "Practical Magic 2," Kylie is played by Joey King, while Antonia is played by Maisie Williams. Considering the sequel is set 25 years after the events of the first film — meaning Sally's daughters would now be in their mid to late 30s — the casting of 27-year-old King as the older daughter and 29-year-old Williams as the younger daughter seems ... odd. While Williams is closer in age to where Antonia is supposed to be, many fans are wondering why 38-year-old Wood wasn't brought back to reprise her role.

But according to EW, director Susanne Bier said that the sisters needed to be recast for the story.