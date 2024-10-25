A Cult Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Movie Is Getting A Second Life On Max

Love spells are often used as a means to encourage or invite romantic relationships in one's life, but the ethics of such spellcraft can become muddled when one is not careful. When does a slight nudge morph into abusive control, and when does freedom turn into self-imprisonment? The Owens family is gripped with a generational curse after Maria Owens — a woman accused of witchcraft who survives an attempt to kill her — casts a spell to prevent herself from ever falling in love again. The reason stems from the absence of Maria's partner, who does not return and leaves her pregnant, and this curse seeps into future generations, where any man involved with a woman from the family remains doomed.

In the present, sisters Sally and Gillian live with their carefree aunts Frances (Stockard Channing) and Jet (Dianne Wiest), and become obsessed with the idea of a love spell to induce opposing effects. The pragmatic, no-nonsense Sally manifests a man with unrealistic qualities while asserting she will never fall in love, while the romantic, gentle Gillian manifests a love like no other, with the focus on her being the relentless lover. The two technically get what they want, but spells have a funny way of manifesting into reality, and the family curse does not help salvage the situation at all.

After Sally's husband dies in an accident, Gillian returns to her hometown and reveals something disturbing. An obsessive abuser named Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic) poses a threat to her safety, and the sisters must band together to make sure he doesn't harm anyone. What can go wrong? Well, things get serious real quick, with magic constantly making things worse than they can be, demanding that the sisters put aside their growing differences and break the generational curse once and for all. This obviously warrants that they honestly evaluate their pasts, own up to the mistakes they have made over the years, and attack the root of misogynistic societal practices that aim to curb their autonomy.

Even though every instinct embedded within the characters screams that they do not need romance to embrace their true selves, the film finds a way to shoe-horn this aspect, which robs "Practical Magic" of its innate charm as it hurtles towards its end.