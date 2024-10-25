A Cult Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Movie Is Getting A Second Life On Max
When Griffin Dunne's "Practical Magic" was released in 1998, the film was critically panned. The reason behind such a negative critical reception can be traced back to a discombobulating mix of genres that make up the whimsical plot, which combines serious drama with supernatural fantasy while mimicking tropes of a crime procedural. There is also something incredibly comical about the premise, which quickly takes a left turn when a family curse assumes centerstage. Although "Practical Magic" might have been dismissed for embracing such jarring tonal shifts back in the day, the film is getting a second life on HBO Max, as the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman starrer is currently among the HBO Top 10 U.S. Movies list (via FlixPatrol). This sudden resurgence might have something to do with Halloween season, or that a sequel might be on the cards soon, but it is clear that we yearn for more witch-centered tales that maintain a measured balance between lighthearted and serious themes.
It would be disingenuous to pretend that "Practical Magic" does not have its tonal issues, or that it does not suffer from a scattered script that lends to a film that does not quite know what it stands for. However, it does put forth a clear, albeit rudimentary feminist messaging that underlines sisterhood minus any misogynistic trappings, where siblings Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) remain utterly devoted to one another and use witchcraft as a way to solidify their bond. Moreover, there is something truly magical about Bullock and Kidman sharing the screen, their authentic chemistry doing wonders for a film that sports such a weak script. What "Practical Magic" lacks in technical artistry, it makes up for with sheer audacity by celebrating sisterhood in a grounded and fantastical sense at once.
Practical Magic is a flawed, yet fun exploration of self-worth
Love spells are often used as a means to encourage or invite romantic relationships in one's life, but the ethics of such spellcraft can become muddled when one is not careful. When does a slight nudge morph into abusive control, and when does freedom turn into self-imprisonment? The Owens family is gripped with a generational curse after Maria Owens — a woman accused of witchcraft who survives an attempt to kill her — casts a spell to prevent herself from ever falling in love again. The reason stems from the absence of Maria's partner, who does not return and leaves her pregnant, and this curse seeps into future generations, where any man involved with a woman from the family remains doomed.
In the present, sisters Sally and Gillian live with their carefree aunts Frances (Stockard Channing) and Jet (Dianne Wiest), and become obsessed with the idea of a love spell to induce opposing effects. The pragmatic, no-nonsense Sally manifests a man with unrealistic qualities while asserting she will never fall in love, while the romantic, gentle Gillian manifests a love like no other, with the focus on her being the relentless lover. The two technically get what they want, but spells have a funny way of manifesting into reality, and the family curse does not help salvage the situation at all.
After Sally's husband dies in an accident, Gillian returns to her hometown and reveals something disturbing. An obsessive abuser named Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic) poses a threat to her safety, and the sisters must band together to make sure he doesn't harm anyone. What can go wrong? Well, things get serious real quick, with magic constantly making things worse than they can be, demanding that the sisters put aside their growing differences and break the generational curse once and for all. This obviously warrants that they honestly evaluate their pasts, own up to the mistakes they have made over the years, and attack the root of misogynistic societal practices that aim to curb their autonomy.
Even though every instinct embedded within the characters screams that they do not need romance to embrace their true selves, the film finds a way to shoe-horn this aspect, which robs "Practical Magic" of its innate charm as it hurtles towards its end.