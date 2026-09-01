The Odyssey Passed One Of The Biggest Marvel Movies Ever At The Box Office

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" simply won't stop making money and breaking records. The filmmaker's latest epic has been ruling the box office since it opened in July. Despite being a full seven weekends into its now-historic run, the blockbuster has continued to work its way up the all-time charts. Now, Nolan's latest has managed to overtake one of the biggest, most important Marvel movies ever made.

Over the weekend, "The Odyssey" added $14.3 million domestically, placing third on the charts just behind newcomer "Coyote vs. Acme" ($15.9 million). Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars" also flopped with just $8 million. More importantly, it added a hefty $48.6 million internationally, as Nolan's acclaimed epic is still doing gangbusters business overseas. With that, its running global total now stands at $1.552 billion worldwide, now the 14th biggest movie globally of all time. That puts it just above the lifetime gross of Marvel's "The Avengers" ($1.52 billion), unadjusted for inflation.

Directed by Joss Whedon and released in 2012, "The Avengers" redefined blockbuster filmmaking, serving as a proof of concept for the Marvel Cinematic Universe experiment. It brought several individual franchises together, delivering the biggest opening weekend of all time up to that point. It was a true cultural phenomenon, paving the way for everything that came after.

The only Marvel movies that have ever made more are "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.92 billion), "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2 billion), "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ($2.33 billion), and "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion), which was the biggest movie of all time until "Avatar" took that title back. But none of those movies would have made what they made if "The Avengers" hadn't been the resounding success that it was 14 years ago.