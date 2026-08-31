10 Deadliest Disney Characters, Ranked

Disney may be known for its colorful and kid-friendly movies and television, but that doesn't mean it has characters that exclusively pull their punches. Even some of Disney's most beloved animated movies have their fair share of villains who are more than willing to use lethal force to accomplish their nefarious goals. This distinction spreads to some of the best Disney animated movies ever, with memorable antagonists that are particularly bloodthirsty. Even quite a few Disney heroes will occasionally step up to kill their adversaries, if no other options are viable.

With that in mind, we are highlighting the Disney characters who are absolute murder machines, posing either untold destructive potential and willingness to use it or an eyebrow-raising kill count. For the purposes of this list, we're sticking to animated and live-action projects that are primarily distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures Studios. That means characters in projects from subsidiary studios like Lucasfilm, Fox, and Marvel Studios are not included here.

These are the 10 deadliest Disney characters of all time, ranked in descending order of sheer family-friendly lethality.