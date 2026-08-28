Leif Erickson's Underrated Western Series Was Created By A TV Legend Who Deserves More Love

David Dortort could have left TV after creating the classic Western TV series "Bonanza." The second-longest running Western in television history, "Bonanza" aired for 14 seasons and 431 episodes between 1959 and 1972, becoming a major hit for NBC and establishing Dortort as a small-screen force. But rather than rest on his laurels, the creator left "Bonanza" behind in its eighth season to focus on a new show: "The High Chaparral."

Dortort wrote screenplays for several 1950s Western films, including 1956's "Reprisal!" and 1957's "The Big Land." He also wrote on several TV series, most notably "The Restless Gun" which starred John Payne as an itinerant gunslinger and which Dortort also produced. "The Restless Gun" ran for two seasons on NBC, and Dortort's experience no doubt influenced NBC executive Alan Livingston to hire him to write a pilot. That pilot was "Bonanza,"

Set in the 1860s, "Bonanza" starred Lorne Green as the thrice-widowed Ben Cartwright — hey, this was the Old West. Ben lived on Lake Tahoe's Ponderosa ranch alongside his three sons, Eric "Hoss" Cartwright (Dan Blocker), Adam Cartwright (Pernell Roberts), and Joseph "Little Joe" Cartwright (Michael Landon). As you might expect given the premise, "Bonanza" — which is one of several Western shows you can stream for free — was more family-focused than other series of its ilk, and that remained the case with "The High Chaparral," which starred Leif Erickson as the head of a ranch who is similarly widowed in the very first episode. But Dortort's second NBC series had a bit more of an edge.