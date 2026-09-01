200 Disney Character Names From Every Era Of The Magic
In the fall of 2023, the Walt Disney company celebrated 100 years of on-screen magic, classic movies, theme parks, and family-friendly joy ... and it's easy to imagine that Disney will stick around for several more centuries, at this juncture. Not only has Disney become a full-blown entertainment monopoly — they own Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Lucasfilm, ESPN, and Hulu, just to name a few — but it's also given us some of the most unforgettable films ever made. Ask quite literally anybody in your life which Disney movies they loved as a kid, and I can guarantee that they have an answer. (I cannot even make an educated guess regarding how many times I watched "The Lion King," "101 Dalmatians," or "Peter Pan," just to name a few; suffice to say, I wore those VHS tapes out.)
So maybe you're a Disney superfan and you need a name for an adopted kitten. Maybe you're expecting and want to know which prince and princess names could inspire you ... and which villain names you want to avoid. (Or embrace! Live your life!) From princes to princesses to villains to sidekicks, here's a list of 200 magical Disney names from every single era of this storied studio, to use as inspiration for anything you might need.
Disney Princess Names
The grand dames of Disney are its princesses, who represent the most magical aspects of the House of Mouse and serve as role models for girls and women across the world. Though the first few princesses were a little more passive, later princesses got to become warriors, fighters, and bold, strong young women who worked to achieve their own goals.
1. Snow White
The original Disney princess, Snow White, headlines the first animated film made in the United States and first Disney movie — "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," of course — and she was voiced by Adriana Caselotti.
2. Cinderella
Ilene Woods provides the speaking and singing voice for our titular downtrodden princess Cinderella, who outwits her wicked stepmother and stepsisters to win a prince's heart at the ball.
3. Aurora
"Sleeping Beauty" is simply a nickname for Aurora (voiced by Mary Costa), who's cursed by an evil witch and saved, albeit put into a deep sleep that can only be broken by true love's kiss, by her fairy godmothers.
4. Ariel
A mermaid desperate to experience life on land who agrees to trade her voice for legs and is voiced by Jodi Benson in "The Little Mermaid," Ariel's coconut bra and red hair are simply iconic.
5. Belle
Paige O'Hara's bookish young French villager Belle ends up imprisoned by a prince turned beast in "Beauty and the Beast" ... and it's not Stockholm syndrome. It's love.
6. Jasmine
Aladdin who? Jasmine (Linda Larkin) is the real hero of his movie, with her headstrong nature, desire to be more than just a wife, drive to escape her sheltered life, and her incredible pet tiger Rajah.
7. Pocahontas
A rare Disney princess based on a real historical figure, Pocahontas — whose speaking voice is Irene Bedard and singing voice is Judy Kuhn — puts up a good fight when invaders threaten her Powhatan tribe.
8. Mulan
Based on a Chinese legend, the strong, willful Mulan (Ming-Na Wen and Lea Salonga, with the latter providing the singing voice) takes her elderly father's place on the front lines of war in her eponymous film.
9. Tiana
In "The Princess and the Frog," Anika Noni Rose's Tiana Rogers dreams of opening her own restaurant ... but when she's mistaken for a real princess while wearing a costume, she ends up turning into a frog alongside her prince (albeit briefly).
10. Rapunzel
In "Tangled," Mandy Moore voices a much more modern version of Rapunzel, who dreams of exploring the big wide world beyond her tower.
11. Merida
A rare Pixar Disney princess, Merida, voiced by Kelly Macdonald, has to save her mother after she's turned into a bear in "Brave." (Many such cases.)
12. Moana
Auliʻi Cravalho provides Moana's speaking and singing voice in "Moana" as the young Polynesian girl who leaves her island behind to find and return the goddess of nature's heart.
13. Raya
The lead of "Raya and the Last Dragon," who's voiced by "Star Wars" sequel trilogy star Kelly Marie Tran, is tasked with protecting a gem that contains the power of — you guessed it — the last dragon.
14. Elsa
The cold never bothered Elsa, one of the heroines of "Frozen" who's played by Idina Menzel, anyway — and that's good, because anything this princess touches turns to ice.
15. Anna
The other princess of Arendelle in "Frozen" is Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa's younger sister who makes questionable relationship decisions but puts her sister above all else.
16. Eilonwy
The honorable Princess Eilonwy, who first appeared in "The Chronicles of Prydain" by Lloyd Alexander, is voiced by Susan Sheridan in the Disney adaptation titled "The Black Cauldron."
17. Kidagakash "Kida" Nedakh
In "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," we're introduced to Cree Summer's Kidagakash "Kida" Nedakh, the princess of said long-lost empire.
18. Tiger Lily
In "Peter Pan," Tiger Lily doesn't have any lines, but she's instrumental in helping the title boy who won't grow up (voiced by Bobby Driscoll).
19. Vanellope von Schweetz
Sarah Silverman's brash Vanellope makes her debut in "Wreck-It Ralph" as a video game glitch.
Disney Villain Names
Some people watch Disney movies for the princesses and heroes ... but real ones know the villains are the very best part. From sea witches based on John Waters drag queens to a role that was ultimately played by Angelina Jolie in a live-action movie to one of the most fabulous lions ever committed to film, here are some of the very best Disney villains by name.
1. Chernabog
During "Night on Bald Mountain" by Modest Mussorgsky and "Ave Maria" by Franz Schubert in Disney's "Fantasia," the devil Chernabog creeps about to sow mischief.
2. The Evil Queen
A vain and long-standing Disney villain, the Evil Queen from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" wants to be the most beautiful woman in the land at any cost and is voiced by Lucille La Verne.
3. The Queen of Hearts
Verna Felton's devious Queen of Hearts, who appears in "Alice in Wonderland" (based on the book by Lewis Carroll), hopes to behead the titular Alice (Kathryn Beaumont) simply because she's a little embarrassed.
4. Maleficent
One of the coolest Disney villains ever (this is the one portrayed by Jolie), Maleficent is voiced by Eleanor Audley in "Sleeping Beauty" as she plots to outwit Aurora and her fairy godmothers.
5. Captain Hook
To be totally fair to Hans Conried's Captain Hook in "Peter Pan," he has a reason to hate Peter ... because the Lost Boy helped the Crocodile eat Hook's left hand.
6. Ursula
It's easy to understand, in retrospect, why Ariel is so willing to give her voice to Pat Carroll's Ursula, a divine sea witch in "The Little Mermaid" who, incidentally, was inspired by drag queen and frequent John Waters collaborator Divine.
7. Gaston
Some Disney villains are just flat-out fun, and that's especially true of Gaston, the antagonist of "Beauty and the Beast" who's voiced by Richard White and gets one of the film's best songs, "Gaston." (He also does do some really evil stuff, to be fair.)
8. Oogie Boogie
Ken Page's Oogie Boogie, a bogeyman who loves gambling and hates "The Nightmare Before Christmas" hero Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman singing, Chris Sarandon speaking), is as gross as he is entertaining.
9. Dr. Facilier
The whole conflict in "The Princess and the Frog" is thanks to the "Shadow Man" himself, Dr. Facilier (Keith David), a witch doctor who wants to rule New Orleans and turns a prince into a frog.
10. Hades
In "Hercules," Disney's take on the mythic Greek hero, James Woods voices Hades, one of the most infamous villains in all of mythology.
11. Claude Frollo
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame," based on Victor Hugo's French novel, features Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) as the main antagonist as he casts horrible judgments as a Parisian justice minister.
12. Cruella de Vil
A chain-smoking and eminently fashionable Disney villain who gets her own killer theme song, Betty Lou Gerson's Cruella de Vil in "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" would be a fun hang if she didn't want to skin puppies for a coat. (Over the decades, she's been played by Glenn Close and Emma Stone in live-action projects.)
13. Scar
Nobody but Jeremy Irons could have possibly voiced Scar, the younger brother of pride leader Mufasa (James Earl Jones) in "The Lion King" who hopes to usurp the throne and bears a marking above his eye that gives him his name.
14. Governor Ratcliffe
When British settlers with the Virginia Company threaten Pocahontas and the Powhatan tribe in "Pocahontas," they're led by the greedy, cruel Governor Ratcliffe, voiced by David Ogden Stiers ... who also voiced Ratcliffe's lackey Wiggins.
15. Jafar
In "Aladdin," the title character and Jasmine must face off against Jonathan Freeman's Jafar, who hopes to steal the infamous magic lamp and take over the kingdom of Agrabah.
16. Te Kā
The volcano demon Te Kā doesn't speak in "Moana," but that doesn't make him and his encroaching darkness any less terrifying.
17. Prince Hans
At first, Santino Fontana's Prince Hans seems like the man of Anna's dreams in "Frozen" ... until he reveals he's been the bad guy all along.
18. Mother Gothel
While it's understandable that Mother Gothel, based by Donna Murphy in "Tangled," wants to protect her "daughter" Rapunzel (she actually kidnapped Rapunzel when she was a baby), it can and should be argued that she takes it a bit too far.
19. Yzma
The advisor to a young prince who hopes to betray him and steal his throne, Eartha Kitt's Yzma is as evil as she is fabulous in "The Emperor's New Groove."
20. Shan Yu
The taciturn leader of the rampaging, evil Huns in "Mulan," Shan Yu, barely speaks ... but when he does, he's voiced by the legendary Miguel Ferrer.
21. Madame Medusa
In "The Rescuers," Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor's plucky mice Bernard and Bianca realize that pawn shop owner Madame Medusa, voiced by Geraldine Page, is quite a formidable opponent.
22. Shere Khan
A tiger who rules the jungle by any means necessary, George Sanders' Shere Khan is a deeply frightening figure in "The Jungle Book."
23. Stromboli
Charles Judels' "Pinocchio" villain Stromboli wants to turn the titular wooden boy into a performer by force and then turn him into "firewood" eventually. Not great!
24. William Cecil Clayton
The main conflict of "Tarzan" is that Bryan Blessed's intrepid hunter William Cecil Clayton hopes to manipulate Jane Porter (Minnie Driver) and the wilderness man Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn) into letting him hunt and kill a pack of gorillas ... gorillas who happen to be Tarzan's family.
25. Madam Mim
The main antagonist of "The Sword in the Stone," Martha Wentworth's Madam Mim, is an expert in the dark arts and the nemesis of the famed wizard Merlin (Karl Swenson).
26. Percival C. McLeach
In the delightful sequel "The Rescuers Down Under," Bianca and Bernard encounter a new adversary: poacher Percival C. McLeach (George C. Scott), who hopes to capture the golden eagle Marahute (Frank Welker).
Disney Prince Names
Disney princes don't get as much attention as the Disney princesses — which is only fair, because these women deserve center stage — but there are still plenty of great Disney princes, even if two of them technically share the same name.
1. Prince Eric
In "The Little Mermaid," the dashing Prince Eric, who's voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes, falls in love with a leggy, beautiful Ariel while ignoring the fact that she conspicuously can't speak.
2. Aladdin
With Scott Weinger as his speaking voice and Brad Kane as his singing voice, Aladdin in, well, "Aladdin" lights up the screen as a young thief who falls hard for Princess Jasmine.
3. The Beast
After he's turned into a hideous beast by a witch for being cruel and selfish, the Beast, voiced by Robby Benson (who later resurfaced in "Severance"), resigns himself to a lifetime alone in his castle ... until Belle shows up.
4. Bambi
A baby deer whose father ruled the forest and whose mother is killed in front of him, Bambi in "Bambi" is voiced by four actors throughout his life: Donnie Dunagan, Bobby Stewart, Hardie Albright, and John Sutherland.
5. Li Shang
When Mulan tricks the Chinese army by pretending to be an eligible young man, she has to impress Captain Li Shang (B.D. Wong, with Donny Osmond as his singing voice) in order to pass muster.
6. Prince Charming (Cinderella)
When Cinderella hastily exits the royal ball and leaves a single glass slipper behind in her eponymous film, her Prince Charming (William Phillips, with Mike Douglas for the songs) must try to track her down.
7. Prince Charming (Snow White)
After Snow White is tricked into eating a poisoned apple by the jealous Evil Queen and falls into a coma, she's awakened by a kiss from her prince (Harry Stockwell).
8. Prince Philip
Remember that true love's kiss that can awaken Aurora? It comes from her prince charming, Prince Philip (Bill Shirley), who heads to find her on his trusty horse Samson.
9. Flynn Rider
In "Tangled," Rapunzel ends up falling in love with Zachary Levi's trickster and thief Flynn Rider ... but as he notes at the end of the film, she turned down his many proposals until she popped the question herself.
10. John Smith
As Pocahontas and the Powhatans try to protect their native land from Governor Ratcliffe, they're aided by an unexpected ally: Virginia Company member John Smith (Mel Gibson), who's in love with Pocahontas.
11. Prince Naveen
Bruno Campos' Prince Naveen begins "The Princess and the Frog" as an arrogant, obnoxious prince ... but after he's turned into a frog and then returned to his human form, he's worthy of Tiana.
12. Simba
Voiced as a young cub by Jonathan Taylor Thomas and as a mature lion by Matthew Broderick (with singing voices provided by Joseph Williams and Jason Weaver, respectively), this adorable guy from "The Lion King" just can't wait to be king.
13. Kristof
Prince Hans might seem like Anna's one true love in "Frozen," but her perfect match is actually Kristof (Jonathan Groff), a local iceman.
14. Hercules
Tate Donovan voices the Greek hero Hercules, son of gods Zeus and Hera (Rip Torn and Samantha Eggar), who battles Hades and woos Megara (Susan Egan).
15. Tarzan
Raised by gorillas in the heart of the African jungle after a leopard kills his parents, Tony Goldwyn's Tarzan falls in love with newcomer Jane Porter ... but also must protect his family.
16. Robin Hood
In Disney's animated take on "Robin Hood," the titular mischievous do-gooder is voiced by Brian Bedford, and he's a weirdly hot red fox.
17. Kuzco
When spoiled Incan emperor Kuzco (David Spade) starts acting out, he gets turned into a llama ... and must embark on some self-improvement before becoming human again.
Beloved Disney Sidekick Names
Disney sidekicks aren't just supporting characters; they're the backbone of any good Disney flick. From flatulent warthogs to seven short guys to innocent servants transformed into flatware, here's a selection of the greatest Disney sidekicks by name.
1. Timon
When a young Simba is in need of guidance in the wake of his father Mufasa's death, he turns to meerkat Timon, voiced by comedy legend Nathan Lane for support.
2. Pumbaa
Right by Timon's side is Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella), a well-meaning but gassy warthog who also helps guide Simba as he gets big and strong enough to reclaim his dad's throne.
3. LeFou
In "Beauty and the Beast," Gaston is typically flanked by his adoring acolyte LeFou (Jesse Corti), whose name translates to "the fool."
4. Doc
The first of Snow White's seven dwarfs and their de facto leader, Doc (Roy Atwell), often misspeaks — but it's charming, honestly.
5. Grumpy
Pinto Colvig voices two dwarf in "Snow White and the Seven Dwarf" — the first of which is the cantankerous Grumpy.
6. Sleepy
The second dwarf voiced by Pinto Colvig, Sleepy, is often drowsy ... which explains the nickname.
7. Happy
Otis Harlan's dwarf Happy keeps Snow White's spirits high whenever possible with his boundless optimism.
8. Bashful
Even the deeply shy Bashful (Scotty Mattraw) isn't immune to the beautiful Snow White's charms.
9. Sneezy
Poor Sneezy, voiced by Billy Gilbert, is the dwarf who constantly deals with seasonal allergies. Get this guy a Claritin!
10. Dopey
The seventh and final dwarf in "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" is Dopey, who's voiced by Eddie Collins, mostly pantomimes what he wants to say, and is lovable but not too bright.
11. Jaq
One of two mice who helps Cinderella get dressed and do chores in "Cinderella," Jaq is voiced by James MacDonald, though he was uncredited. (MacDonald also voices Cinderella's dog Bruno.)
12. Gus
Alongside James MacDonald's Jaq, Joseph "Candy" Candido lends his voice to "Cinderella" as the mouse Gus.
13. Flora
The first of Princess Aurora's fairy godmothers in "Sleeping Beauty," Verna Felton's Flora, is the leader of the group, is always in control, and prefers to wear red.
14. Fauna
Flora is joined, as one of the godmothers in "Sleeping Beauty," by Fauna (Barbara Jo Allen), a sweet and agreeable fairy who always wears green.
15. Merryweather
The third and final "Sleeping Beauty" godmother who's always clad in blue, Merryweather is voiced by Barbara Luddy and makes a habit out of challenging Flora's leadership.
16. Sebastian
Anyone who's ever seen "The Little Mermaid" absolutely loves Sebastian, Ariel's crab buddy who's voiced by Samuel E. Wright and serves as an advisor to her father King Triton (Kenneth Mars).
17. Flounder
In "The Little Mermaid," Ariel has a handful of sidekicks, including her best friend Flounder (Jason Marin).
18. Scuttle
Rounding out Ariel's notable sidekicks in "The Little Mermaid" is Scuttle, Buddy Hackett's seagull who helps Ariel learn more about the human world.
19. Lumiére
In "Beauty and the Beast," the beast isn't the only cursed guy in the castle; all of his former servants, including Jerry Orbach's Lumiére ... who was transformed into an anthropomorphic candelabra.
20. Cogsworth
Lumiére does, as a candelabra, get to hang out with some of his former friends and colleagues — like former head butler Cogsworth (David Ogden Stiers), who's now living as a clock.
21. Mrs. Potts
Turned into a teapot by the curse laid upon the Beast, Mrs. Potts (Angela Lansbury) makes the best of her situation, but being a single mother and a teapot definitely isn't ideal.
22. Chip
A headstrong boy turned into a teacup with a visible chip, Chip, voiced by Bradley Pierce, is one of the most lovable characters in "Beauty and the Beast."
23. Abu
Aladdin isn't alone, throughout "Aladdin," in his quest to win Princess Jasmine's heart ... and one of his allies is his pet monkey Abu (Frank Welker), who's light-fingered and speaks in a falsetto.
24. Genie
Is there a more iconic voice performance than the late, great Robin Williams as the wise-cracking, culturally literate genie in "Aladdin?" Probably not.
25. Flit
Frank Welker portrays a lot of small voice roles and sidekicks in Disney, and another one of his characters is the spirited hummingbird Flit in "Pocahontas."
26. Meeko
Sorry, Flit; Meeko, the raccoon voiced by John Kassir, is Pocahontas' number one bestie.
27. Mushu
Eddie Murphy brings something truly special to his tiny ancestral dragon, Mushu, in "Mulan" as he helps Mulan train to become a true warrior.
28. Louis
Named for Louis Armstrong, Michael-Leon Wooley's trumpet-playing alligator Louis in "The Princess and the Frog" is almost as talented as his namesake.
29. Ray
A firefly who's part of a family close with voodoo priestess Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) in "The Princess and the Frog," Jim Cummings' firefly Ray is also named for a famous musician: Ray Charles.
30. Pascal
Throughout "Tangled," Rapunzel is rarely, if ever, without her sweet and loyal pet chameleon Pascal (who does not speak, ergo, no voice actor).
31. Pua
Moana's pet pig Pua doesn't speak in "Moana," but he keeps her company ... and he's really cute.
32. Heihei
On the other hand, Heihei, Moana's pet rooster in "Moana," is voiced by "Firefly" veteran and venerated character actor Alan Tudyk.
33. Sisu
The last dragon alongside Raya in "Raya and the Last Dragon," Sisu — voiced by Awkwafina — is able to disguise herself as a human during the pair's travels.
34. Olaf
Josh Gad's cheerful snowman Olaf in "Frozen" is desperate to experience warmth and sunshine, which raises some unsettling questions about his mental state. (Seriously, is Olaf okay?)
35. Iago
The late Gilbert Gottfried lent his distinctive (some would say, grating) voice to the parrot Iago, sidekick to the evil Jafar, in "Aladdin." (His name comes from the William Shakespeare play "Othello.")
36. Kronk
In "The Emperor's New Groove," the llama-fied Kuzco doesn't just have to dodge and fight Yzma, but her delightfully dumb henchman Kronk (Patrick Warburton).
37. Jiminy Cricket
Throughout "Pinocchio," the wooden puppet who wishes to become a real boy is often aided by Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards), who helps Pinocchio do the right thing and also narrates the film.
38. Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed
Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings join forces in "The Lion King" as Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, three hyenas aligned with Scar who help him kill Mufasa and torment Simba.
39. Thumper
Tim Davis, Sam Edwards, and Peter Behn all voice the "twitterpated" rabbit Thumper throughout his life in "Bambi," who's an invaluable friend to the protagonist.
40. Flower
Bambi's other best friend in "Bambi" is the skunk Flower, a timid little guy voiced by Davis again, Sterling Holloway, and Stan Alexander.
41. Pegasus
Every hero needs a horse, and in "Hercules," our titular hero has a mythical flying one: Pegasus, voiced by Frank Welker.
42. Sven
Kristof's judgmental but loyal reindeer in "Frozen," Sven, doesn't speak, but his grunts are from an uncredited Frank Welker.
43. Nana
"Kids running amok" is definitely a theme in "Peter Pan," despite the best efforts of Nana, the Darling family dog.
44. Maximus
Like Pascal in "Tangled," Flynn Rider's horse Maximus doesn't speak, but he makes up for it with plenty of attitude.
45. Baloo
After a young boy named Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman) grows up in the jungle in "The Jungle Book," he loves spending time with the slovenly but fun-loving bear Baloo, voiced by Phil Harris.
46. Sergeant Tibbs
In "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," the gaggle of puppies is helped, while they're evading Cruella, by barn cat Sergeant Tibbs (Dave Frankham).
47. Cri-Kee
Mushu is the standout sidekick in "Mulan," but don't forget about the cricket, Cri-Kee, who shows up at opportune moments to help Mulan and is voiced by Frank Welker.
48. Zazu
Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, lends his voice to "The Lion King" as Zazu, a hornbill bird who serves as an advisor to Mufasa and Simba after him.
49. Flotsam & Jetsam
Ursula's twin eels don't talk a whole lot in "The Little Mermaid," but when they do, they're both voiced by Paddi Edwards.
50. Archimedes
In "The Sword in the Stone," Merlin's trusty sidekick is Archimedes, a wise but often crotchety old owl voiced by Junius Matthews.
51. Rajah
Remember Frank Welker? We're talking about him again! Alongside Abu in "Aladdin," he also voices Jasmine's tiger Rajah.
52. Timothy Q. Mouse
Dumbo never speaks in "Dumbo," but his best and only friend Timothy Q. Mouse, voiced by Edward Brophy, does all his talking for him.
53. Grandmother Willow
In "Pocahontas," the talking tree Grandmother Willow (Linda Hunt) provides wisdom and guidance to Pocahontas in times of need.
Pixar Character Names
In 2006, Disney conquered the animation market by buying Pixar Studios, an awards season heavy-hitter that's made some of the greatest modern animated movies in recent cinematic history. Pixar characters really run the gamut from confused fish to friendly monsters to embodiments of feelings, but here are some of the very best.
1. Marlin
In "Finding Nemo," Albert Brooks' overprotective clownfish Marlin just wants to find his missing son, and he'll stop at nothing to track the young fish down.
2. Dory
Marlin gets some truly unexpected help during his journey to find Nemo from Dory, a regal blue tang with short-term memory problems who's voiced by Ellen DeGeneres.
3. Nemo
The missing fish himself, Alexander Gould's Nemo, tries to show off during a field trip that's too close to a diving spot ... only to end up captive in a dentist's office.
4. Edna Mode
Inspired by legendary Hollywood costume designer Edith Head, Edna Mode of "The Incredibles" is an austere, brilliant fashion maven with a knack for designing superhero costumes who's voiced by the film's writer and director Brad Bird.
5. Mike Wazowski
Armed with a short green body, one eye, and great comedic timing, scare factory employee Mike Wazowski (the incomparable Billy Crystal) from "Monsters Inc." ends up in quite a pickle thanks to his best friend Sulley.
6. James P. Sullivan
Speaking of Sulley, James P. "Sulley" Sullivan — who's voiced by John Goodman — is a massive blue monster who easily frightens children but is a secretly kind, good-hearted guy.
7. Boo
Mary Gibbs, a child at the time, provides the voice of Boo in "Monsters Inc.," a young girl who accidentally gets lost in the monster world and must be protected by Sulley and Mike.
8. Randall Boggs
The villain of "Monsters Inc." (well, one of them) is the slimy, arrogant Randall Boggs, Steve Buscemi's monster who can blend into surfaces like a chameleon.
9. Roz
The funniest character in "Monsters Inc.," bar none, is Roz, a scare floor administrator who speaks in a drawling monotone and is voiced by Bob Peterson.
10. Woody
The "Toy Story" franchise launches with Sheriff Woody, a cowboy toy who declares "there's a snake in my boot!" if you pull his string and is voiced by Tom Hanks.
11. Buzz Lightyear
During the first-ever "Toy Story" film, Woody finds his place in his kid's life threatened by newcomer Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), who believes he's a real astronaut, not a toy.
12. Jessie
Joan Cusack's enthusiastic, emotionally complex cowgirl, introduced in "Toy Story 2," is like Woody's sister, strikes up a romance with Buzz, and got her own song — courtesy of Taylor Swift — in "Toy Story 5."
13. Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head
Don Rickles and Estelle Harris are rarely ever apart in the "Toy Story" films as Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head, but when they do split up, it's to stage a mission that could save the day.
14. Slinky Dog
Before Jim Varney passed away in 2000, he voiced a slinky dog in the "Toy Story" films; after his death, Blake Clark took over as the southern-fried Dachshund toy.
15. Rex
Nobody, truly, could embody a frightened and anxious Tyrannosaurus rex toy in the "Toy Story" movies like Wallace Shawn, one of the funniest actors alive.
16. Hamm
Another member of the "Toy Story" gang is the piggy bank, Hamm, voiced by Pixar regular John Ratzenberger.
17. Flik
In "A Bug's Life," the protagonist, Flik — who's voiced by Dave Foley — is a nervous, bumbling, but brilliant inventor who wants to improve life in the colony.
18. Princess Atta
As Flik hopes to make life in the colony in "A Bug's Life" even better, Princess Atta (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) prepares to take her elderly mother's throne when the Queen dies.
19. Bob Parr
In "The Incredibles," the titular superhero family is led by Craig T. Nelson's Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible, who possesses super-strength and can endure almost anything
20. Helen Parr
Bob's wife in "The Incredibles," Holly Hunter's Helen Parr, is no less powerful; under the moniker Elastigirl, Helen can stretch herself to absurd lengths. (Pretty good metaphor for motherhood, actually.)
21. Violet Parr
In the Parr family in "The Incredibles," even the kids have superpowers — including eldest daughter Violet (Sarah Vowell), who can create force fields and also turn invisible.
22. Dashiell Parr
Simply nicknamed Dash, Spencer Fox's middle child Dashiell Parr in "The Incredibles" can — you guessed it — run super fast.
23. Jack-Jack Parr
Played by both Eli Fucile and Maeve Andrews in "The Incredibles," baby Jack-Jack is the youngest family member in "The Incredibles," and he shows off a surprisingly wide array of powers under duress.
24. Frozone
Bob still has a handful of superhero friends in "The Incredibles," and the most prominent is Lucius Best, Samuel L. Jackson's icy superhuman Frozone.
25. Syndrome
In the first "Incredibles" film, the family fights Jason Lee's Syndrome, whose given name is Buddy Pine and who briefly tried to copy Mr. Incredible as an obsessed fan by calling himself "IncrediBoy."
26. Lightning McQueen
Vehicles come to life in "Cars," and they're led by Lightning McQueen, a race car voiced by Owen Wilson.
27. Doc Hudson
In the first "Cars" film, beloved Hollywood star Paul Newman voices Doc Hudson, a stalwart old Hudson Hornet.
28. Carl Fredricksen
"Up" is one of Pixar's most emotional films (which is saying something), which is funny when you consider that it's centered around the gruff, misanthropic old man Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner).
29. Russell
Carl's life in "Up" is thrown into disarray when he meets Wilderness Explorer Russell (Jordan Nagai), who tries to earn a badge for "assisting the elderly" before the two end up on an epic adventure together.
30. Charles Muntz
Voiced by Christopher plummer, legendary explorer Charles Muntz is the antagonist of "Up," betraying both Carl and Russell because, frankly, he's just completely insane in his old age.
31. Dug
A dog with a collar that allows him to speak to humans, Dug, voiced by Bob Peterson, drops heaters like "I have just met you, and I love you."
32. Remy
A little Parisian rat who dreams of becoming a professional chef, Patton Oswalt's Remy from "Ratatouille" is one rodent you don't want to see end up on a trap.
33. Alfredo Linguini
In "Ratatouille," Remy achieves his dream of cooking through Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano), a young and fairly inept garbage boy who starts cooking using the rat's instructions.
34. Anton Ego
At the end of "Ratatouille," severe restaurant critic Anton Ego, voiced by Peter O'Toole, praises Remy and Linguini's take on the titular French peasant dish.
35. WALL-E
In Pixar's ode to environmental conservation, the title robot WALL-E (Waste Allocation Load Lifter: Earth-class), who collects trash on our desolate Earth and loves musicals, is voiced by Ben Burtt.
36. EVE
Partway through "WALL-E," the little titular robot is surprised and charmed to meet EVE, whose name is an acronym for Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator, comes to Earth to find a tiny surviving plant, and is voiced by Elissa Knight.
37. Riley Andersen
Even though we hear from her feelings more than we hear from her, Riley Andersen, voiced in the first "Inside Out" movie by Kaitlyn Dias and in the sequel by Kensington Tallman, endures quite a lot of emotional turmoil.
38. Joy
Ironically, some of those emotional troubles Riley faces are caused by the relentlessly, sometimes foolishly optimistic lead emotion Joy. It is, incidentally, impossible to not smile when you hear Amy Poehler voicing this feeling.
39. Sadness
Just as Poehler is perfect as Joy, Phyllis Smith, otherwise best known for "The Office," has the perfect Eeyore-style voice to represent Riley's misery.
40. Fear
"Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2" saw a handful of cast shakeups; in the first film, the frightened Fear is voiced by Bill Hader, with "Veep" veteran Tony Hale taking over for Riley's second chapter.
41. Disgust
Like Fear, Disgust got a makeover for "Inside Out 2." In the first movie, this broccoli-hating snob is voiced by Mindy Kaling, but Liza Lapira steers the disgust ship in the sequel.
42. Anger
Again, Anger is perfectly cast in the "Inside Out" films; who else expresses pure, unfiltered, and super-loud rage like comedian Lewis Black?
43. Bing Bong
In the first "Inside Out" film, Joy and Sadness must journey through Riley's entire psyche to find a core memory ... and along the way, they meet Bing Bong, Riley's former imaginary friend played by Richard Kind. Anyone who's seen the movie just started crying just thinking about Bing Bong, probably.
44. Anxiety
"Inside Out 2" depicts Riley's burgeoning teenage years, and she gets a gaggle of brand-new emotions ... the ringleader of which is Anxiety, beautifully embodied by Maya Hawke.
45. Ennui
Every teenager worth their salt knows just how effective bored ennui can be, and "Inside Out 2" really went for it by casting French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos.
46. Envy
Riley also starts feeling intensely jealous of her friends on the hockey team in "Inside Out 2," which is where Ayo Edebiri's desperate, hilarious Envy comes into play.
47. Embarrassment
The final new emotion depicted in "Inside Out 2" is ... mostly silent, and that's because Paul Walter Hauser "voices" Embarrassment. His main deal is that he zips himself into his own hoodie whenever he feels weird, which is all the time.
48. Arlo
The protagonist of "The Good Dinosaur" is Arlo, a tiny, physically weaker dinosaur desperate to prove his worth who's voiced by Raymond Ochoa (and briefly, Jack McGraw in his younger years).
49. Spot
Thankfully, Arlo in "The Good Dinosaur" is aided by Spot, a young caveman (caveboy?) that Arlos' family keeps as a sort of pet initially.
50. Butch
There are some major heavyweights in the cast of "The Good Dinosaur," and one of them is Sam Elliott, who plays a grizzled Tyrannosaurus rex named Butch.
51. Miguel
"Coco" is one of Pixar's most emotionally heavy films, and it centers around Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a young boy who dreams of becoming a famous Mexican musician.
52. Ernesto de la Cruz
For most of "Coco," Miguel idolizes famous Mexican musician Ernesto de la Cruz, voiced by Benjamin Bratt ... until Miguel, alongside the audience, learns a shocking secret.
53. Papá Héctor
The real hero of Coco is Miguel's long-lost great-great-grandfather, Héctor (Gael García Bernal), who Miguel must find in the Land of the Dead.
54. Ian Lightfoot
The teenage elf who lacks self confidence and leads "Onward," Tom Holland's Ian Lightfoot, is still mourning his late father when the movie begins.
55. Barley Lightfoot
In stark contrast in "Onward," we've got Ian's brother Barley, a video game enthusiast and boisterous kid voiced by Chris Pratt.
56. Joe Gardner
In the existential Pixar flick "Soul," musician Joe Gardner, voiced by Jamie Foxx, experiences the afterlife after a horrifying accident on Earth.
57. 22
In said afterlife in "Soul," Joe is guided by 22, a sardonic soul who doesn't think much of Earth and is perfectly portrayed by comedian Tina Fey.
58. Luca Paguro
In the stunning film "Luca," the action follows Jacob Tremblay's protagonist Luca Paguro, a young "sea monster" who resides near the Italian coast and longs to make human connections. (He and Ariel should chat.)
59. Alberto Scorfano
Luca's best friend in his eponymous film is Alberto Scorfano, a fellow sea monster boy voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer who's bold enough to convince Luca to explore the town of Portorosso.
60. Giulia Marcovaldo
While ashore, Luca and Alberto make friends with Emma Berman's lonely young girl Giulia Marcovaldo, who accepts them exactly as they are.
61. Meilin "Mei" Lee
In the fully underrated "Turning Red," Pixar explains the trials and tribulations of puberty through Meilin "Mei" Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old girl who turns into a huge red panda whenever her emotions get really strong.
62. Izzy Hawthorne
The granddaughter of Buzz Lightyear's best friend Alisha (Uzo Aduba), Keke Palmer's Izzy bravely fights Zurg alongside Chris Evans' take on the "Toy Story" character in "Lightyear."
63. Elio Solís
In the space adventure "Elio," the titular kid, voiced by Yonas Kibreab, is taken onto an alien spaceship after said aliens think he's the Earth's ambassador.
64. Olga Solís
Elio's disappearance with the aliens in his eponymous film leaves his aunt, Olga (Zoe Saldaña), bereft, confused, and searching for her beloved nephew.
65. Ember Lumen
"Elemental" is a weird but delightful Pixar film that anthropomorphizes elements, like fire element protagonist Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis).
66. Wade Ripple
In "Elemental," Ember ends up meeting water element Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) during a moment of stress, and the two clash ... obviously.
67. Mabel Tanaka
In "Hoppers," heroine Mabel Tanaka is so passionate about conserving habitats for beavers that she places her consciousness into a robotic beaver to join forces with them, and she's voiced by Piper Curda.
68. King George (Mammal King)
As Piper tries to save her beaver buddies in "Hoppers," she aligns herself with King George (Bobby Moynihan, also known as the "Mammal King."
69. Sid
When we first meet Sid in "Toy Story," he's a sadistic, weird kid who likes breaking his toys, and he's voiced by Erik von Detten.
70. Zurg
Voiced by Pixar's own Andrew Stanton, Emperor Zurg often shows up in "Toy Story" as Buzz Lightyear's alien antagonist.
71. Stinky Pete
In "Toy Story 2," Woody and Jessie are nearly sold to a museum in Japan ... and they escape despite attempted sabotage by another member of their set, Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer).
72. Evelyn Deavor
"The Incredibles 2" brings back the central superhero family but also introduces the new antagonist Evelyn Deavor, a tech whiz voiced by Catherine Keener.
73. Lots O' Huggin Bear
By the time "Toy Story 3" rolls around, Woody and his pals find themselves in a daycare center run with an iron fist by the seemingly benign Lots O' Huggin Bear, voiced by Ned Beatty.
74. Bullseye
With vocal effects by Frank Welker, Bullseye, Jessie and Woody's loyal horse companion, is a highlight of any "Toy Story" movie.
75. Mamá Coco
As Héctor's daughter in "Coco," Mamá Coco, voiced by Ana Ofelia Murguía, is a source of wisdom for Miguel.
76. The Aliens
Voiced by Jeff Pidgeon, the Aliens, which came from a claw machine in "Toy Story," come as a set ... and react as one too.
77. Ellie Fredricksen
Ellie doesn't speak during the opening of "Up," but her silent, doomed love story with Carl will move you to tears.
78. Henry J. Waternoose
The CEO of Monsters, Inc. in "Monsters Inc.," Henry J. Waternoose, voiced by James Coburn, seems like a good guy — until the twist is revealed.
79. Dean Abigail Hardscrabble
In the prequel "Monsters University," a young Mike and Sulley learn from Dean Abigail Hardscrabble, voiced by British treasure Dame Helen Mirren.
80. Auto
This sentient machine from "WALL-E" was pretty clearly inspired by HAL from "2001: A Space Odyssey."
81. Andy Davis
Voiced by John Morris, Andy Davis is the owner of the toys in the "Toy Story" movies ... until he grows up and goes away to college at the end of "Toy Story 3."
82. Mamá Imelda Rivera
Stalwart character actress Alanna Ubach lends her voice to "Coco" as Mamá Imelda Rivera, wife of the late Héctor.
83. Bruce the Shark
A friendly "vegetarian" shark found in "Finding Nemo," Bruce the Shark, voiced by Barry Humphries and named for the "Jaws" animatronic, constantly reminds himself that "fish are friends, not food."
84. Sally Carrera
A sleek Porsche in "Cars," Sally Carrera dreams of reviving Radiator Springs and is voiced by Bonnie Hunt.
85. Bonnie
Introduced in "Toy Story 3" and voiced by Emily Hahn, Bonnie is the new recipient of Andy's old toys; in subsequent sequels, she's voiced by Madeleine McGraw and Scarlett Spears.