Disney Just Broke Its Own Oscars Record (And It's Nothing To Celebrate)

Animation historians know the cycle of Disney animated feature films very well. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Disney animation was going through a transition. "Going through a transition," in business terms, is typically a polite way of saying that their films began to tank at the box office on a regular basis and/or they were critically panned (often both). Even some of the films that were hits didn't exactly become marketing bonanzas. As we all know, 1985's "The Black Cauldron" bombed so hard that Disney threatened to shutter its animation studio entirely. Luckily, the late '80s and early '90s proved to be a renaissance for the company, and it came out on top.

Of course, these things move in cycles. Disney Animation struggled during the 2000s, releasing either not-so-beloved films like "Home on the Range" or box office flops like "Treasure Planet." (One could argue that Disney is more interesting when the company struggles, but that's another story.) It was around this time that the Academy also introduced the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

A sure sign that Disney Animation was struggling in the 2000s was the fact that it didn't win said award until 2014. To be fair, though, Disney distributed the films made by Pixar, and Pixar has, to date, won 11 (of 25) of the Best Animated Feature Oscars. Disney has only won four sans Pixar, but they were all notable: "Frozen," "Big Hero 6," "Zootopia," and "Encanto." As a pair, however, Disney and Pixar have swept this category 60% of the time.

Of course, none of that stopped Netflix's animated musical "KPop Demon Hunters" from winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar over Disney's "Zootopia 2" and Pixar's "Elio." As a result, neither Disney nor Pixar has won this award in four years, setting a new "record."