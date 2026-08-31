Lanterns Episode 3 Gives The 'Chosen One' Superhero Trope A Much-Needed Twist

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Lanterns" Episode 3, "OutKast."

If you've seen one superhero origin story, you've seen them all. A normal kid is plucked from obscurity, set on a path to greatness and immense power, and it's all chalked up to the vague idea of "destiny." It's not terribly surprising that comic books borrowed so heavily from the standard Campbellian hero's journey. Whether it's Peter Parker or Luke Skywalker, our favorite characters tend to share plenty of overlap — largely because our very conception of storytelling follows many of the same patterns passed down through the ages. It's hardly a coincidence that a "Spider-Man" movie and a retelling of "The Odyssey" are currently two of the biggest movies of the year, after all. We just love our Chosen Ones, don't we?

But leave it to "Lanterns" to flip the script when we needed it most. If you raised an eyebrow at all the comparisons to "Watchmen" in various reviews, well, Episode 3 is where those parallels become most obvious. Not unlike the Hooded Justice episode of Damon Lindelof's previous HBO series, which unmasked the vigilante and provided a retconned origin story through a racial lens, "OutKast" opts for a similar approach with John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Here, his traditional comic book origins are similarly set aside in favor of something much more radical.

While the series premiere establishes that John is somewhat inspired by the already-established Hal, this week's episode dives headfirst into the complicated dynamics involved. It's one thing for a youngster to aspire to such a lofty position. It's quite another to force a Black kid to prove himself worthy of a white man's mantle, navigate a much less privileged path, and eventually spit in the face of the Chosen One trope.