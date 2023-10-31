Damon Lindelof Was 'Constantly Challenged' By White HBO Execs About Watchmen's Hooded Justice

Are we as a human race still holding Damon Lindelof's feet to the fire for the ending of "Lost" or some of the sillier aspects of "Prometheus"? In the year of our lord 2023? Couldn't be me! For years, the somewhat divisive writer had earned the scorn of fans for some high-profile missteps a time or two in the past (we as a society agree to simply never speak of "Cowboys vs Aliens" again, thank you very much), but all of that should've been water under the bridge a long, long time ago. When he guided HBO's "The Leftovers" to the finish line back in 2017, he'd successfully wrapped a bow on one of the greatest shows of all time. Incredibly enough, he then followed that up with yet another huge success by doing the impossible and actually creating a worthy successor to Alan Moore's seminal graphic novel "Watchmen," telling a vital and unabashedly political (and, most importantly, very squid-focused) story about where those "heroes" would've logically ended up years after the conclusion of the original comic.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Lindelof ended up making some major departures from the source material for "Watchmen" — or, more accurately, from what many fans assumed about the acclaimed story. Nothing in the established canon actually prevented the castings of Black actors like the great Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Doctor Manhattan or Jovan Adepo as the enigmatic superhero Hooded Justice in the black-and-white portions taking place in the 1930s. But, boy, that didn't stop certain fans from throwing hissy fits anyway!

New comments, however, paint a picture where fan reactions hardly factored in at all. At an Austin Film Festival panel attended by /Film's Ryan Scott, Lindelof revealed the biggest obstacle to the Hooded Justice reveal: white HBO executives.