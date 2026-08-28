The Whisper Man Review: Robert De Niro & Adam Scott Hunt A Killer In An Okay Netflix Thriller

Here's a poster pull-quote: "'The Whisper Man': It's fine, I guess!" In fact, as far as Netflix original movies go, I think you could even say "The Whisper Man" is slightly above-average. The streaming service has become infamous for pumping out forgettable junk designed to play in the background as people scroll through their phones, and "The Whisper Man" rises above that ... ever-so-slightly.

This is mostly due to the work of director James Ashcroft, who tries his damndest to inject some menace and style into a fairly rote thriller. Ashcroft directed the extremely bleak horror-thriller "Coming Home in the Dark" as well as the surprisingly nasty "The Rule of Jenny Pen," so he knows a thing or two about cooking up unpleasant experiences.

With "The Whisper Man," especially during the film's atmospheric first act, Ashcroft creates a distinct, creepy mood enhanced by windy nights, old dark houses, and cinematic storms. There's also the constant suggestion of gruesome, gory details lurking beneath the surface of the film, although the screenplay, credited to Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer (adapting Alex North's novel), works a little too hard to smooth them over and rush past before the audience can stop and dwell on things too long.