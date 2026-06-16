Stephen King Thinks This Underseen 2024 Horror Movie Is One Of The 21st Century's Best

James Ashcroft's 2024 film "The Rule of Jenny Pen" is one of the more disturbing horror movies of recent vintage, but it's not particularly well-known. The movie stars Geoffrey Rush as Stefan Mortensen, a stern and bullying judge who suffers a stroke early in the story. To regain his physical faculties, the bitter Stefan goes to a care home for the elderly, a process he loathes. He hates his roommate Tony Garfield (George Henare) and is appalled by everyone else. Stefan is not a kind or open-minded person.

But he's a sight better than Dave Crealy (John Lithgow), another resident. Dave seems flustered and childlike in front of the home's staff, who regard him as harmlessly eccentric. He always wears a baby doll puppet on his hand, a doll he calls Jenny Pen. At night, though, Dave sneaks into the bedrooms of people who can't get out of bed and torments them. He insults them, throws urine on them, and forces them to lick Jenny Pen. Dave then points out that if his victims complain, he can just shift back into "clueless old man" mode and counter-accuse his victims of stealing, as he can easily plant stolen items on his infirm victims. He's a bully of the highest order, and it later comes to light that Dave has resided at the home for decades, having started as a staff janitor.

Dave is a legit supervillain, having made a home for himself in a place where he can be as cruel as he wants to all the befuddled residents he encounters. He knows exactly when and how to abuse the elderly. In a 2025 poll for The New York Times, Stephen King listed "The Rule of Jenny Pen" as one of the best movies of the 21st century so far.