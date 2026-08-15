Jeremy Strong And Jared Leto Have It Wrong: Proper Method Acting Truly Explained

What do we talk about when we talk about Method acting? Well, let's start with an anecdote. Jeremy Strong recently made headlines by saying he lived in character as Mark Zuckerberg while filming "The Social Reckoning," speaking like the tech mogul and Facebook founder, and then immediately thereafter moved on to a Polish accent for his next project. In a GQ profile, Strong, who won an Emmy for playing "eldest boy" Kendall Roy on "Succession" and a Tony for a 2024 production of "An Enemy of the People," explained that he watched hours of Zuckerberg footage to mimic his vocal cadences.

May I be blunt? This sounds hellish, and not just because the real Zuckerberg is one of our more charmless and off-putting public figures. This, however, is the modern interpretation of "Method acting," where actors fully inhabit their characters throughout a filming process or spate of performances.

Not everyone thinks Method is good. As Strong's "Succession" dad Brian Cox once said to The Guardian (and we'll hear more from Cox later), "He was wonderful to act with. I had no argument with Jeremy's acting. He would be an even better actor if he just got rid of that so there would be much more inclusiveness in what he did." Cox went on to say that Strong's practices on set weren't "good for the ensemble" and "creates hostility" but that he never said anything to Strong: "It's a very emotive subject for people who follow the Strasberg line."

Who's Strasberg? That would be Lee Strasberg, a famous acting teacher who studied under the arguable father of modern performance: Konstantin Stanislavski. (It is sometimes spelled Stanislavsky, for all you pedants.) So what's the problem here? Allow me to unpack the Method and how it's been twisted.