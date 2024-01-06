Robert De Niro Didn't Hold Back For That Spanking In Killers Of The Flower Moon

Speaking to Business Insider, "Killers of the Flower Moon" cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto revealed that the spanking scene wasn't always part of the movie. "I don't think that was in the first script. That was something that was added, and it's shocking in the film," he noted.

Indeed, the punishment for DiCaprio's character is both surprising and a little bit funny, but still unsettling. It allows Hale to show his power over Ernest in the most primitive of ways. It's not as threatening as pointing a gun at his face, but the humiliation may even be more effective. After all, Ernest knows that Hale isn't going to kill him because he's an integral part of rounding up as much Osage wealth as he can. So the only way to get through to him is with an old-fashioned spanking.

When it came to actually filming the scene, DiCaprio had protection in the form of padding on his butt, but Prieto said that it still appeared to be rather intense:

"I do remember doing them quite a few times and thinking, 'Oh, that must hurt.' There was some padding on his butt. But you could tell De Niro was really hitting him. Leo is game for so much. He'll do anything."

There's a chance that De Niro might have been working out some frustrations that he and Scorsese had with DiCaprio's tendency to improvise dialogue during production.

A Wall Street Journal Magazine profile found Scorsese remembering the irritation that DiCaprio would occasionally cause on set by improvising lines. Scorsese recalled, "Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we'd tell [DiCaprio], 'You don't need that dialogue.'"

Perhaps the amount of improv DiCaprio attempted was enough to warrant a real spanking? Naughty, naughty!