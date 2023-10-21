Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Devlishly Charming Moment In Killers Of The Flower Moon Was Improvised

This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Martin Scorsese's new movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" delivers another stirring teardown of the myth of American greatness. Behind many of the greatest success stories in America lie tragedy and cruelty, whether it's being inflicted by those rising to the top or eventually upon them after reality settles in. "Mean Streets," "GoodFellas," "Gangs of New York," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and many more have featured this theme in a variety of ways. However, what makes "Killers of the Flower Moon" different than the rest is that there's a genuine love story spoiled by all the manipulation, betrayal, extortion, and murder.

In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a soldier who has recently returned from World War I and seeks out employment in the oil fields of Osage County in Oklahoma. Here, the land given to the Osage people runs rich with black gold, making them some of the wealthiest people on the planet, and providing an opportunity for scheming white men to cheat them out of what is rightfully their land and fortune, as is the American way. Rather than working in the oil fields, Burkhart is recruited by his uncle, a wealthy rancher named William King Hale (Robert De Niro), who has gained the trust and friendship of the Osage people, to help him keep the lucrative land of Osage County within the Native American family by marrying into one of them. But what Hale is really trying to do is take the land out from under the Osage people, as Burkhart isn't the only young white man he's encouraging to marry into the Osage line.

However, there's an extra layer of tragedy in the case of Ernest Burkhart's deception and betrayal, because before he was ever recruited by Hale, Burkhart had already taken a genuine liking to an Osage woman named Mollie (Lily Gladstone), the same woman that his uncle would eventually encourage him to betroth and betray.