Tim Curry's Best Performance Came In A Beloved Box Office Flop

Our loss of some luminaries of stage and screen has tragically continued this week with the passing of actor Tim Curry. As is usually the case when a legend leaves us, people go back over their body of work and debate which performances stand out most, which are still underseen or underrated, which should be considered the best, and so on. Curry's filmography is especially tricky for this, as his appearances in film and television are intimidatingly great (to say nothing of his stage work or numerous credits as a voice actor). The man helped make "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" iconic, worked with iconoclastic directors such as Allan Moyle and Ridley Scott, built an incredible portfolio of villains in films like "The Hunt for Red October" and TV's "It," and appeared in beloved comedies like "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." He was the human star of "Muppet Treasure Island," and didn't so much treat the Muppets like fellow thespians as he did treat himself like a fellow Muppet.

So, while the contenders for Tim Curry's best performance are many, there's one that feels like it should come out on top, both for its overall excellence and because the movie it's in was a box office flop at the time of its theatrical release. We're talking about Curry's turn as the butler Wadsworth in "Clue," a performance and a movie now revered. Sadly, the film only made $14.6 million at the box office when it was released in December of 1985, coming in just shy of its $15 million budget. Despite that failure, "Clue" has gone on to enjoy acclaim and popularity over the ensuing 41 years, largely due to Curry's gloriously theatrical work in it.