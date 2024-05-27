Tim Curry Needed Medical Attention To Make It Through One Of His Best Movies

If Tim Curry's going to do anything, it's chew the scenery with such relish that he'll be picking chunks out of his teeth after. His oeuvre is littered with delectably animated, over the top performances, and justly so for an actor who lives and breathes theatricality. (As the late Joel Schumacher once put it, "Oh honey, no one ever paid to see under the top.") Still, if we're talking about the most Tim Curry performance ever ... it would be Dr. Frank N. Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." But Wadsworth, the wily butler in "Clue," wouldn't be all that far behind.

Jonathan Lynn's cult 1985 mystery-comedy, which he both wrote and directed, remains the gold standard for board game movies (which isn't saying much, but a bar is still a bar). Much as "Knives Out" and the wave of whodunnits spawned by Rian Johnson's hit owe a hefty debt to Agatha Christie, they also share a lot of their zany energy and sensibilities with "Clue." The latter may lack the high artistry of Johnson's Benoit Blanc series, but it makes up for that with its non-stop banter and innuendo so in-your-face that it's hard not to chuckle. With comedy giants like Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd yukking it up in a decadent manor full of nooks and crannies for people to sneak about and possibly commit murder in, there's plenty of hammy fun to go around.

Curry, specifically, got a full-blown aerobic workout from shooting "Clue." The film famously screened with three different endings in theaters (they were later bundled together for its home release), all of which have Wadsworth delivering a unique exposition dump at a furious clip while literally scurrying around the mansion. To hear Curry tell it, it was as exhausting as it sounds.