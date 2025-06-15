The Clue Movie Has One Last Ending That's Impossible To Watch Today

"Clue" from 1985 is arguably the single greatest movie adaptation of a game ever made, whether video, board, tabletop, or children's game. Even 40 years later, it remains not just a hilarious comedy film in its own right, one of the best detective movies of all time, or even just a fantastic way of taking a familiar product and translating the gameplay to the big screen without sacrificing a good narrative. It is also a rather cool and effective experiment.

It's not like this was some small indie film. There was plenty of reason for optimism when it was announced and made. Jonathan Lynn's "Clue" boasts one hell of a comedic cast that includes Michael McKean, Leslie Ann Warren, Eileen Brannan, Martin Mull, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, and Tim Curry.

It follows the barebones premise of the board game: strangers arrive at a mansion and one of them commits a murder. The film expands this into a story where multiple murders are committed, the strangers' secrets are exposed, and blackmail comes to light. There are scandals, conspiracies, a bit of romance, and even some communism (though it's just a red herring). It's the kind of movie that is not supposed to work — and it technically didn't at first. "Clue" was a box office flop upon release, but it managed to charm audiences for decades, becoming a cult hit in the process.

Arguably the greatest achievement of "Clue" is its experimental endings. Yes, endings, plural. In case you haven't experienced this marvelous movie, you owe it to yourself to seek it out as soon as possible, because if the rest of the film wasn't funny enough, the multiple endings with different killer reveals make it even better. Some of the best lines in the movie happen in the last five minutes across the three endings.

Or at least, that's what made it to theaters and home video. In truth, there was a fourth ending, one that was written and reportedly shot, but never made it to any release of the film.