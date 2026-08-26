5 Best Tim Curry Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

I don't think there was anything Tim Curry couldn't do. The formidable British-born performer, who passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026, after over a decade of difficult health struggles, did everything from comedy to drama to stage work to voice roles throughout his career, which spanned nearly six full decades. From his work in the original cast of "Hair" — which led directly to the stage production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (put a pin in that) — to his years on both the big and small screens, Curry was one of the most beloved and recognizable presences in the entertainment industry. Receiving the news of his passing was, to put it lightly, incredibly unwelcome ... not just for me as an entertainment writer and film and TV lover who's long admired his work, but for the world at large.

Ranking Curry's "best" projects, on some level, feels like a fool's errand. The guy was good in everything, from voice roles (who else absolutely loved his work as patriarch Nigel in "The Wild Thornberrys"?) to on-stage work in projects like "Amadeus" and "Spamalot" to films like "Addams Family Reunion" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." Throughout his career, Curry won a Daytime Emmy (for outstanding performer in a children's series for "Peter Pan and the Pirates") and earned nominations for a Grammy and multiple Tonys. But beyond awards, he was just one of the most admired, exciting, and again, beloved performers in the world. With that in mind, I'm embarking on that fool's errand and ranking Curry's five best movie and TV appearances in the wake of his devastating passing.