Tim Curry Deliberately Scared His Young It Co-Stars Off-Camera For A Good Reason

Prior to "It," Tim Curry was well-known for his campy, comedic performances. He had to work to make sure people would stop seeing him as the funny man so it wouldn't distract them from fully engaging with his new character. It makes some sense for Curry to fully embrace his character's menacing demeanor on and off screen, to make sure his kid co-stars were genuinely unnerved by him rather than seeing him as a regular coworker.

Adding that extra dose of authentic fear to the kids' reactions to him on camera helped because, unlike the 2017 adaptation, the "It" miniseries was hampered by network TV restrictions. Tim Curry's Pennywise was allowed to be scary, but he wasn't allowed to fully let his freak flag fly like Skarsgård could with his movie's R-rating.

But despite Curry's restrictions, I'd say his Pennywise was the scarier of the two. It's not just because the kids seemed more genuinely scared of him, but because his line delivery and character design could pass for a real clown that clueless parents would hire for their kids' birthday party. The dissonance between Curry's mostly-believable demeanor as a regular clown and our knowledge that he's a child-eating alien is a big part of what make him so unsettling.

Skarsgård's version, meanwhile, is so blatantly evil-looking that it undoes some of that uncanny valley feeling Curry provokes. Curry's portrayal understood that Pennywise is supposed to have a bit of an allure to him; he has to both fill his victims with fear in their final moments and appear harmless enough to lure them in to begin with. Curry nailed both aspects, and that's what puts his Pennywise on top.