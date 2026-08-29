Not Interstellar, Not The Martian: This Space Movie Is A Must-Watch For Sci-Fi Fans

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Science Fiction movies aren't relegated to the realm of space, but some of the very best that the genre has to offer make use of life beyond our little blue planet."Interstellar" has been hailed as Christopher Nolan's emotional masterpiece in a filmography full of great movies, particularly in the realm of sci-fi. "The Martian" is one of the best works in director Ridley Scott's impressive career, particularly in his later years. But we're here to talk about another must-watch within the genre.

And we're not going to recommend a "Star Wars" or "Star Trek" movie. We're not going to talk about something glaringly obvious, particularly for fans of movies like "Interstellar" or "The Martian," which are very optimistic works of sci-fi. For that reason, we're not going to prop up "Project Hail Mary," which features an outstanding Ryan Gosling in one of the best sci-fi movies in recent memory, if not ever. No, we're going to talk about a much darker, far more overlooked gem from the 2000s. Specifically, Danny Boyle's "Sunshine."

Released in 2007, the movie takes place in the not-too-distant future as Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. A crew of eight people ventures into space with a device that could revive the star in a desperate effort to save the planet. However, several incidents coincide with the reception of a distress beacon from a long-lost spaceship, throwing the crew and the mission into a tailspin.

The cast is absolutely stacked, so much so that "Sunshine" may have even predicted this decade's Oscar winners. It includes Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer"), Chris Evans ("Avengers: Endgame"), Benedict Wong ("The Martian"), Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Rose Byrne ("Bridesmaids"), Cliff Curtis ("Avatar: The Way of Water"), and Mark Strong ("1917").