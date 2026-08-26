5 Best Dolly Parton Movies Of All Time, Ranked

I am not a God-fearing soul, but I don't need to be a church-goer to recognize the charm of the 2012 gospel comedy starring Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton, Keke Palmer, and Jeremy Jordan (in his feature film debut), "Joyful Noise." The story centers on a small town in Georgia where two strong-willed women (Queen Latifah and Dolly, obviously) must work together to win a national competition that could provide them with enough money to save their church. Parton wrote a dozen songs for the film, and the soundtrack topped the Billboard Soundtrack chart. Story-wise, "Joyful Noise" is a saccharine, feel-good underdog about a down-on-its-luck small town persevering against the odds, but with a cast as undeniably charismatic as this one, "Joyful Noise" elevates beyond what's written on the page.

Look, I know some of you are going to immediately run to Rotten Tomatoes, see that the film has a 32%, and write it off, but I need you to trust me on this. I am doing my best not to spoil how genuinely wild the viewing experience is, knowing that most people reading this have not seen the film. Of all the films on this list, Parton has the least amount of screen time, but whenever she pops in to drop a nugget of wisdom or talk some smack with Queen Latifah, they spin gold. People misuse the word "camp" all the time, but "Joyful Noise" is true camp — because it was never intended to be. If you've ever wanted to see the religious baby of "Glee" and a movie for Lifetime from 1994, this is your ticket to greatness.