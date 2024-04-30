You Can't Watch An Incredible Doc Because Hollywood Decision-Makers Are Cowards

Gender equality in the workplace should be a no-brainer, and yet it's 2024, and according to a recent study, the gender pay gap still exists. "Women's labor force participation is the highest it has been in decades, and the gender pay gap is the narrowest it has ever been on record. Yet, despite this progress [...] women working full-time and year-round are paid an average of 84 cents for every dollar paid to men." This is looking only at cisgender inequality and not other intersections like race, sexuality, transgender identity, or disability status. Given the serious subject matter of "9 to 5," the film could have easily been a serious, Oscar-baiting drama about the workplace, but Fonda and Bruce Gilbert knew that in order for people to actually show up and see the film to receive the message, it would need to be a comedy.

And that's the real rip regarding so many "women's stories" in cinema. For as much as people lamented that "Barbie" was "feminism 101," the obscene backlash from some toward the film's very surface-level themes was enough to prove the need for the film to exist in the first place. What elevates "Still Working 9 to 5" is not that this is two documentaries in one, but the way that both the film "9 to 5" and the real-life fight for workplace equality are interwoven together.

"9 to 5" was a rallying cry for activism and another example of the power of cinema. This film radicalized countless people who watched the film and gave them the language to express the frustrations they were experiencing in their daily lives. Just like "9 to 5," the serious issues presented in "Still Working 9 to 5" are delivered in an entertaining and accessible way that will have you feeling motivated to get out there and fight the good fight, rather than feel like you just sat through a college lecture.

When "9 to 5" first came out, critics were mixed on the film, with The Washington Post saying it ​​"runs a merely weak comic premise into the ground with coarse, laborious execution." And yet the film turned out to be a financial hit. History is once again repeating itself with the lack of distribution for "Still Working 9 to 5," so it's up to us to continue the fight to be heard.