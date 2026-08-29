Jason Statham Starred In A Panned Fantasy Box Office Flop That Somehow Got Two Sequels

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There are directors with lousy reputations, and then there is Uwe Boll. For those who may not be familiar, Boll has made quite a few movies, most of which are considered very bad. He even made Metacritic's worst-rated live-action video game movie, "Alone in the Dark." Back in 2007, he partnered with action actor extraordinaire Jason Statham for another video game adaptation, one that was equally disastrous. Well, sort of. Despite being a disaster, it somehow spawned several sequels.

Statham is currently starring in "Mutiny," a quintessential Statham punch-up. But about 20 years ago, he got roped into Boll's first-ever big-budget feature film, "In the Name of the King." Or, as it's also known, "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale." Very loosely based on the "Dungeon Siege" video game series, it centers on a man named Farmer (Statham) who sets out to rescue his kidnapped wife and avenge the death of his son, which was committed by the Krugs, a race of animal-warriors who are controlled by the evil Gallian (Ray Liotta).

The result was one of the worst video game flops of all time. It hardly mattered that the movie had very little to do with the game. What mattered was that Boll, who, up to that point, had made lower-budget misfires such as "House of the Dead" and "Rampage," managed to cobble together a huge $60 million budget for this ill-fated fantasy epic. Even a stacked cast that also included the likes of Burt Reynolds ("Boogie Nights"), Leelee Sobieski ("Joy Ride"), Ron Perlman ("Hellboy"), and John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), among others, couldn't save it.

What Boll delivered was a critical and commercial disaster that ranked amongst the worst one could find at the time.